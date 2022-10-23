Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Casemiro scores a lovely looping header at the death to snatch a draw | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United secured a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, October 22. The result sees them remain in fifth place with 20 points from 11 games.

United entered this contest on the back of an identical record as their opponents, winning four games and drawing one in the last five across competitions. They kept a clean sheet in their last three games, showing indications that this could be a closely-fought contest.

However, the main storyline ahead of this crucial fixture was manager Erik ten Hag's decision to banish Cristiano Ronaldo from the first team. This came in the aftermath of the striker's refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur in United's 2-0 win.

However, ten Hag fielded a strong lineup for this game as Christian Eriksen returned to the XI.

Manchester United made a good start to the game and passed the ball around with confidence and authority. They distributed it very well around the back and in midfield as Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen looked sharp on the ball. Chelsea did well to defend in numbers and maintain a rigid shape that was hard for the visitors to breach.

However, Manchester United dominated in nearly every aspect. They kept 53% possession of the ball and attempted eight shots. Just four of them were on target as Antony and Marcus Rashford squandered decent chances. United did everything right up to the point of playing the final ball and that cost them dearly.

Chelsea, on the other hand, attempted just three shots on goal with just one on target. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling failed to get as involved as they would like. The teams headed into the break tied at 0-0.

Manchester United made a slow start to the second period as they struggled to maintain the momentum they built in the first half. Chelsea looked much sharper and were harder to break down, resulting in the game entering a slow phase until the hour-mark. That is when Raphael Varane suffered an injury and was subbed off, allowing the game to open up more.

Chelsea were the first team on the scoresheet after Armando Broja earned a penalty for the hosts. Jorginho duly stepped up and converted to make it 1-0 after 87 minutes and it looked like United would not find a way back into the contest. However, that changed shortly after.

Luke Shaw played an exquisite pass into the penalty area which reached the far post. Casemiro rose the highest and met it with his head, guiding the ball into the goal with a looping header that beat Kepa. The referee's watch confirmed the ball crossed the line as it was 1-1 after 94 minutes.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Manchester United. That said, let's take a look at how the Red Devils fared.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 6/10

De Gea made a decent start to the game and was tested just once in the first half and made a good stop. That was the only save he made in the game.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot has been one of Manchester United's standout performers this season and played accordingly. He won two of his six duels and made three interceptions and one tackle.

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10

Varane put in a great performance but was unfortunately reduced to tears as he was forced off with what looked like a serious injury at the hour-mark.

Hopefully he can recover in time to be a part of France's World Cup squad.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Martinez made a strong start to the game and played extremely well in defense. He won seven of his 11 duels and made seven clearances and five tackles. He also played one accurate long ball. Martinez was also booked for a foul.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw looked lively on the left flank and pushed forward at every opportunity presented to him. He won two of his four duels, making one tackle and four interceptions. He also played two key passes, one accurate cross and one accurate long ball.

Casemiro - 8/10

Casemiro made a good start to the game and looked solid in midfield as he used his physical presence to Manchester United's benefit. He won nine of his 12 duels and played six accurate long balls. He also scored a last-gasp equalizer to salvage a point for Manchester United.

Christian Eriksen - 7/10

Eriksen started the game brilliantly and distributed the ball with perfection. He played 37 passes with 80% accuracy, including two key passes and three accurate long balls. He also won one of his four duels.

Antony - 7/10

Antony popped up in great positions as Manchester United looked stronger of the two sides but failed to convert his chances. He played three key passes, one accurate cross and two accurate long balls. He also won two of his five duels.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Fernandes was Manchester United's primary creative outlet as he passed the ball and carried it forward with confidence. He played three key passes, one accurate cross and three accurate long balls. He also won four of his 11 duels.

Jadon Sancho - 6.5/10

Sancho put in a decent performance on the left flank but was unable to provide a decent offensive output. He played for 52 minutes but only had 26 touches of the ball. He attempted one shot on target but failed to provide a single cross or long ball.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

Rashford made a decent start to the game but looked ineffective in the final third as he did not make runs that were direct enough.

Substitutes

Fred - 6.5/10

Fred replaced Sancho and had a decent game but was booked in the closing stages.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Lindelof replaced the injured Varane and put in a good performance.

Scott McTominay - 5/10

He came on late in the game and gave away a silly penalty that allowed Chelsea to grab the lead.

Anthony Elanga - N/A

He came on as a late substitute and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

