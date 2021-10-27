Chelsea 1-1 Southampton (4-3 on penalties): Blues player ratings as Thomas Tuchel's men secure quarter-final spot | EFL Cup 2021-22 

Chelsea needed penalties to see off Southampton in the fourth round of the EFL Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel named a much-changed starting lineup. Ross Barkley was handed his first start of the season, while fringe players like Kepa Arrizabalaga and Saul Niguez were also given a chance to impress.

Chelsea came into the game on the back of a thumping 7-0 victory over Norwich City at the same ground, but struggled to get going against the Saints. Saul Niguez forced Fraser Foster into a fine save from a header in the eighth minute before Kai Havertz went close with a shot inside the area.

Southampton also conjured good chances, with Stuart and Kevin Armstrong going close in the first half. Chelsea got a scarcely-deserved lead on the stroke of half-time when Kai Havertz rose highest to head home a corner kick.

The visitors drew level right after the break. Kepa made a hash of a routine save at his near post, allowing Che Adams to tap into an empty net. The rest of the game saw both sides create good chances, particularly in the dying minutes. Niguez went close with two shots from distance, while Lyanco forced Kepa into a point-blank save from a header with the last kick of the game.

With neither side unable to find a winner after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout ensued to determine who would progress to the last eight of the competition. Kepa was the star of the show, making an excellent save off Theo Walcott, while William Smallbone blazed his spot-kick well over the bar.

Smallbone's miss handed the advantage back to Chelsea after Mason Mount had missed. That allowed Reece James to step up and send his side into the next round.

The victory was far from straight-forward for the Blues, but what matters most is that they are through to the next round. On that note, here is a rundown of how the Chelsea players fared in the match.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

The Chelsea goalkeeper went from zero to hero in the game. It was his error that allowed Southampton to equalise, but he made up for that by making some world-class saves in the game as well as in the shootout.

Marcos Alonso - 7.5/10

Alonso was one of Chelsea's most vibrant players, creating two chances on the night. He was also successful with his attempt in the shootout.

Malang Sarr - 5.5/10

The 22-year-old looked shaky on occasion, and was targeted by the Southampton attackers.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7.5/10

Chalobah continued his upward trajectory in Chelsea colours, rarely putting a foot wrong against the Saints. The 22-year-old made a game-high 11 clearances, and also made an interception.

Reece James - 7/10

The England international started the game in central defence, which limited his impact. He was deployed in a more traditional wing-back role later in the game. That increased his influence, and he also showed his nerve to score the winning penalty.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6/10

Hudson-Odoi did not have as much of an impact as he would have liked to. He also failed to make the most of the space he had in the game.

Saul Niguez - 5.5/10

Niguez went close on three occasions, and should have converted at least one for his first Chelsea goal. That apart, it was another struggle for the on-loan Atletico Madrid man.

Mateo Kovacic - 7.5/10

Kovacic was Chelsea's most imposing midfielder, helping kickstart attacks with his bursting runs forward.

Hakim Ziyech - 5.5/10

The Morocco international had a game to forget, and was hauled off for Mason Mount in the 67th minute.

Ross Barkley - 5.5/10

Barkley did not make the most of his rare start, failing to stamp his authority in midfield. He was replaced by Chilwell midway through the second half despite Chelsea looking for a winner.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

The Germany international opened the scoring for Chelsea, but did little of note in the remainder of the game.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes

Mason Mount - 5.5/10

Mount was Chelsea's hero with a hat-trick over the weekend. But his 23-minute cameo was uneventful, and he also missed his attempt from the spot.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

Chilwell has been in fine form over the last few months, and his introduction helped inspire Chelsea. He took the fourth spot-kick for the Blues, and held his nerve to convert.

Edited by Bhargav