Chelsea 1-2 Brighton: 5 Talking Points as the Seagulls secure their first-ever league win at Stamford Bridge | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea were defeated 2-1 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, April 15.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of three defeats and two draws in their last five games across competitions. Prior to this game, they had picked up just one point in their last three league outings. However, Frank Lampard and his men were looking to change that as he named a strong lineup.

Brighton, on the other hand, secured three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games across competitions. Their last game was a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham in the league, which slightly dented their hopes of qualifying for European football next year. However, Roberto De Zerbi and his men were not going to give up easily as he named a strong lineup.

Brighton made a positive start to the game and dominated in various aspects in the first period. They looked to keep the ball for a lenghty spell of time in a bid to tire Chelsea out and strike when the hosts made a mistake. With 68% possession in the first period, the Seagulls attempted 12 shots and hit the target five times. However, they found it hard to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

Despite taking an early lead, the Blues looked tame on the offensive as they failed to test Brighton's defense and goalkeeper enough in the first half. They attempted just three shots and hit the target once, scoring in the 13th minute. The visitors, on the other hand, grabbed their equalizer in the 42nd minute courtesy of a header by Danny Welbeck to dispatch Pascal Gross' cross.

The teams were tied 1-1 at the break.

Brighton continued to play dominant and positive football as they put Chelsea on the back-foot early in the second period as well. Their barrage at Kepa's goal continued as their forwards continued to take shots whenever the chance came up. The Seagulls turned the match around in the 69th minute as Solly March assisted Julio Enciso for a thunderbolt of a strike to make it 2-1.

Chelsea showed some signs of putting up a fight but they were momentary as the visitors managed the game well to see out the rest of the minutes. The game ended 2-1 in Brighton's favor.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points.

#5. Brighton started well and played lovely football

Despite trailing for most of the first period, Brighton were the team that made a stronger start to the game despite the scoreline suggesting otherwise. Forwards Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson looked active in the final third as they tried to carve out openings for their team to score. Their constant movement put Chelsea's defense under tremendous pressure in the first period.

With nearly 70% of the ball in the first half, the Seagulls attempted several shots on goal but managed to beat Kepa just once. Alexis Mac Allister and Solly March, too, played some lovely passes as they helped their team in the build-up.

Despite facing injury setbacks to Ferguson and Joel Veltman in the first period, De Zerbi's men maintained their intensity and quality of play.

#4. Despite dominating, Brighton were not clinical

Brighton made an explosive start to the game and enjoyed a dominant first half as the teams were tied 1-1 at the break. They turned up the style even more for the second period as they attempted nearly a dozen shots midway through the second half itself. The Seagulls, however, were not at all clinical in front of goal despite not allowing Chelsea a sniff of the ball for long spells.

Luckily for De Zerbi's men, the Blues seemed toothless in attack and had limited possession of the ball. They were unable to capitalize on the counter-attack and Lampard's substitutions did not bear fruit either.

#3. Chelsea played like 11 individuals rather than a team

The Blues put in one of the most underwhelming performances at home this season by a club considered a part of the "Big 6". They barely had 35% of the ball throughout the game as Brighton dominated them across all areas of the pitch. The scoreline was highly-deceptive as it showed Chelsea in a better light than they deserved.

Passes were being misplaced, wall pass runs were being mistimed and players lacked the basic co-ordination a team possesses in general. Mudryk, apart from his assist, was unable to provide a good output as he seemed to lose focus in key moments. Overall, the body language of the squad did not look good.

#2. Frank Lampard's substitutions were questionable

Lampard decided to make four substitutions in one go around the hour-mark - a move that seemed necessary from the outside with the game tied at 1-1. However, the personnel chosen by the manager did not do much except raising several eyebrows.

Ziyech and Mount were among the players that were subbed on and have barely been mainstays in the Chelsea first team this season. Zakaria, who has barely played any football this season, was handed a start in this crunch game and did not manage to get into the game enough.

Overall, Chelsea did not play like a unit and were outplayed by a better side in Brighton.

#1. Brighton secured their first-ever win at Stamford Bridge

For the first time in the Seagulls' 122-year history, their senior men's team won a league game at Stamford Bridge. Having played some silky-smooth and wonderful football throughout this season, Brighton have been one of the most pleasing teams to watch in the Premier League.

Should Roberto De Zerbi continue in his role for the foreseeable future, the club are set for a great upward spiral under the Italian's tutelage.

