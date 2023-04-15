Chelsea 1-2 Brighton: Blues' Player Ratings as the Seagulls come from behind in a dominant win at the Bridge | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea fell to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, April 15.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of three defeats and two draws, a run in which they failed to score in each of their last four games. Their last outing was a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League as Ben Chilwell was sent off.

Frank Lampard made a couple of changes for this game as Benoit Badiashile and Denis Zakaria were included in the starting XI.

Chelsea were on the back foot for most of the first period as Brighton barely allowed them out of their own half. However, they grabbed an early lead against the run of play as Mykhaylo Mudryk assisted Conor Gallagher for 1-0 after 13 minutes. Despite taking the lead, the hosts could not impose themselves on the game as their visitors continued to dominate possession.

Brighton had the ball for 68% of the first period, which allowed them to create several chances. They attempted 12 shots, with five of them on target, forcing Kepa Arrizabalaga into making some good saves. The visitors faced two injury setbacks in the first period but still managed to draw level. Danny Welbeck headed in a cross from Pascal Gross to make it 1-1 after 42 minutes.

The teams were tied 1-1 at the interval.

Chelsea made a poor start to the second half as they allowed Brighton to pick up where they left off, continuing to pile the pressure on the hosts. The visitors were relentless in the final third and peppered the Blues' goal with several attempts in the second half. They finally grabbed a well-deserved lead, courtesy of a Julio Enciso thuderbolt after 69 minutes, assisted by Solly March.

Frank Lampard used all of his five substitutes in quick sucession as he looked for ways to bring his team back into the game. However, their attacking play was simply not good enough to break Brighton down defensively. The visitors played well in the dying embers to see out the game and secure a 2-1 win over the struggling Blues.

On that note, let's take a look at the hosts' player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7.5/10

Kepa had a busy first-half as he faced five shots on goal but was able to keep four out, conceding a header from Welbeck just before the break. He made four more saves in the second period in a solid display.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

Chalobah looked good in defense and had a busy afternoon as Brighton dominated possession. He was booked for a foul just after the break.

Wesley Fofana - 6.5/10

Fofana had a decent game in defense for Chelsea. He won four of his seven duels, making three tackles, two interceptions and two clearances.

Benoit Badiashile - 6.5/10

Badiashile was included in the matchday squad for the Blues after a lenghty spell on the bench. He won six of his seven duels, making four tackles, four clearances and two interceptions.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

Having been sent off in their last outing, the Chelsea left-back had another forgettable game.

Conor Gallagher - 7/10

Gallagher handed Chelsea an ideal start with a goal after just 13 minutes. He won six duels, making three interceptions, three blocks, one clearance and one tackle. He also completed two dribbles but was booked for a foul in the first half.

Enzo Fernandez - 6.5/10

Fernandez was composed in the middle of the park and distributed the ball well. He won four duels, played two long balls and completed one dribble.

Denis Zakaria - 6/10

Zakaria was handed a rare start for the Blues but failed to put in a noteworthy performance as he drifted around the pitch for most of the game before being subbed off in the second half.

Christian Pulisic - 6.5/10

Pulisic was good on the ball and came close to increasing his team's lead in the first half as he struck the post. He also won three of his six duels and completed two dribbles.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Sterling made a decent start to the game but was relatively less involved in their attacking moves initially. He was subbed off in the second half as he was unable to make a single attacking contribution.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 6.5/10

Mudryk provided an assist for Chelsea's opening goal in the first half and had a decent game overall. He won four duels, attempted three shots and completed one dribble.

Substitutes

Hakim Ziyech - 6.5/10

Ziyech came on in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

Kovacic replaced Enzo Fernandez in the second period and put in a good performance.

Reece James - 6/10

James came on in place of Fofana and played well.

Joao Felix - 6/10

Felix replaced Sterling in the second half but was unable to make the desired impact on the proceedings.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Mount replaced Zakaria late in the game as Chelsea looked for an attacking spark but he was unable to provide it.

