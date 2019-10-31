Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United: 5 Players who were brilliant for the Red Devils | Carabao Cup 2019/20

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Round of 16

When Manchester United travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, the Red Devils had managed to put together a good run of games. It all started from the draw against Liverpool in the Premier League, which was followed by a gritty 1-0 win over Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League. Last weekend, Manchester United were in full flow as they overcame Norwich City 3-1 to rise to seventh in the Premier League.

On Wednesday, the Red Devils up against their old foes, Chelsea, who had been getting better and better under Frank Lampard this season. Since the opening day defeat to United, the Blues had improved by leaps and bounds and were ready to avenge that loss in the Carabao Cup, where they had brushed aside Grimsby Town 7-1 in the third round.

Manchester United, on the other hand, had laboured to a 1-1 draw in regulation time against Rochdale, requiring penalties to set up a tie against Chelsea. Even though the Red Devils had improved since that outing, Solskjaer was aware that his players needed to be near perfect to beat Chelsea.

Manchester United Starting XI: Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Brandon Williams; Fred, Scott McTominay; Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James

Manchester United took the lead in the 25th minute through Marcus Rashford’s penalty. The home side failed to muster a single shot on target in the first half, as we went into the break with United 1-0 ahead. After the break, Chelsea equalized through Michy Batshuayi in the 61st minute.

However, Rashford's fantastic freekick put United ahead once again in the 73rd minute. It turned out to be the match winner, as United won the game 2-1. Here are five players who were brilliant for Manchester United.

#5 Brandon Williams

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Round of 16

The fact that Solskjaer trusted the youngster for such a vital game highlighted the recent rise of Brandon Williams. The teenager had been impressive in recent outings and had another run in the first team as a wingback against Chelsea.

Williams had an excellent game and dealt with the threat of Callum Hudson-Odoi very well. He was tireless through the left side, running forward to join the attack, but never losing emphasis on his defending.

Willams had 58 touches on the ball, and recorded 30 passes with 80% accuracy. He even had one successful dribble in the game and registered two tackles with 100% accuracy. The youngster was brilliant on the night and helped United win the game.

