Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid: 5 hits and flops as Karim Benzema's hat-trick sinks Blues | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 

Karim Benzema netted a second consecutive hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League as Real Madrid clinched a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, April 6. This match was the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Chelsea welcomed the Spanish giants to Stamford Bridge after suffering a shocking 4-1 drubbing against Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Despite a combative start to the game, the Blues looked vulnerable at the back. Vinicius Junior missed a gilt-edged early chance when he hit the bar after a Los Blancos counterattack.

It wasn't long before Carlo Ancelotti's side took the lead, though, and the breakthrough came in the 21st minute. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema combined to devastating effect, as the Frenchman emphatically nodded in a cross from the Brazilian winger.

Tuchel's men barely had time to catch their breath before Benzema struck again with another header in the 24th minute. This time it was Luka Modric who swung the ball in from the right and the backpedaling French striker did brilliantly to guide the ball past Edouard Mendy in goal.

Chelsea were quick to fight back and Kai Havertz soon showed exactly why he continues to keep £100 million-man Romelu Lukaku out of the XI. The 22-year-old German star met Jorginho's deep cross with a firm header in the 40th minute to bring the Blues right back into the game.

Edouard Mendy gifted Real Madrid a third goal

Tuchel made two substitutions at half-time, sending on Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic in place of Andreas Christensen and N'Golo Kante. Despite rolling the dice, Chelsea were rocked by a calamitous error by Edouard Mendy just one minute after the restart.

The Senegalese keeper ventured out of his box to deal with a hopeful long ball, yet misplaced his pass, which was intended for Antonio Rudiger. Karim Benzema was on hand to pounce and roll the ball into an empty net, restoring Real Madrid's two-goal cushion.

Chelsea pushed and prodded over the course of the second-half but were unable to find a way past Thibaut Courtois in the Los Blancos net. The Blues had 19 shots over the course of the game, yet managed to put just five of them on target.

We look at the standout performers, as well as a couple of disappointments, from an eventful night at Stamford Bridge:

#5 Hit: Fede Valverde (Real Madrid)

Fede Valverde was all over the pitch for Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti used 23-year-old midfielder Fede Valverde in an unfamiliar position against Chelsea. While the Uruguay star usually operates in the middle of the park, he started on the right flank, over the likes of Gareth Bale and Rodrygo.

However, Valverde turned in a terrific performance and was one of the most hard-working players on the pitch. His pressing, work rate, and tracking back was instrumental in keeping Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta quiet.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Fede Valverde: "The Chelsea game? It’s a chance for us to get revenge after last year. We’ve got the players, the hunger and motivation to achieve our goal." #UCL 🎙| Fede Valverde: "The Chelsea game? It’s a chance for us to get revenge after last year. We’ve got the players, the hunger and motivation to achieve our goal." #UCL https://t.co/WGtORxQ03i

Real Madrid completed nine of their 13 attempted tackles against the Blues and won the ball back 32 times in what was a strong defensive showing.

#4 Flop: Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Antonio Rudiger (#2) vies with Luka Modric (#10)

German centre-back Antonio Rudiger has arguably been Chelsea's best player since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at the club in early 2021. However, the 29-year-old has endured a difficult last couple of weeks.

Although he scored a screamer against Brentford during the weekend, he was part of a Blues' defense that conceded four times.

Rudiger was far from his confident and assured self against Real Madrid. He was caught in no man's land as Benzema buried a couple of headers and the German defender was then booked for a challenge on Valverde in the first half.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



The worst possible start to the second half for Chelsea...



A terrible defensive mix up between Édouard Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger allows a tap in for Real Madrid's star man



#UCL Hat-trick for Benzema!The worst possible start to the second half for Chelsea...A terrible defensive mix up between Édouard Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger allows a tap in for Real Madrid's star man Hat-trick for Benzema! ✔️The worst possible start to the second half for Chelsea... 😔A terrible defensive mix up between Édouard Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger allows a tap in for Real Madrid's star man ⚽️#UCL https://t.co/GJDtp3IM6u

Although Real Madrid's third goal was largely of Mendy's making, Rudiger was also involved in the mix-up. The centre-back was quickly closed down by Benzema, who nipped the ball away and rolled it into a gaping goal. An uncharacteristically poor showing from one of Chelsea's most influential players.

#3 Hit: Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Kai Havertz (#29) was one of the few bright spots for the Blues on Wednesday night

Kai Havertz was Chelsea's best player in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid. The 22-year-old German star showed courage to nip ahead of Dani Carvajal's raised high boot and head in Jorginho's looping delivery.

Deployed as a lone forward up front, Havertz did well to hold the ball up and involve the Blues' widemen during the first-half. He was also their most threatening player in the second half, drifting into pockets of space and roaming across the front line with confident freedom. Havertz won his side a couple of late corners and also tested Courtois with a shot from distance.

#2 Flop: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Edouard Mendy's error was the final nail in Chelsea's coffin

Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is having a strong season and was named the best custodian of 2021 at FIFA's "The Best" awards. However, the 30-year-old was anything but convincing against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Although he could do nothing about Benzema's brilliant headers, Mendy could only get a weak hand on Dani Carvajal's tame effort in the first-half. Fortunately, Antonio Rudiger was on hand to keep the lurking Vinicius Junior at bay.

#ChampionsLeague @alimo_philip



#UCL



#ChelseaRealMadrid|#HalaMadrid 🥅 Édouard Mendy was completely helpless with Karim Benzema’s two stunning headers that led to the goals. 🥅 Édouard Mendy was completely helpless with Karim Benzema’s two stunning headers that led to the goals.🔥#UCL #ChelseaRealMadrid|#HalaMadrid https://t.co/uZBGuttg2r

Things went from bad to worse as Mendy displayed poor technique and awareness to sell Rudiger short with an attempted pass in the 46th minute. Karim Benzema took full advantage of the Chelsea keeper's ill-advised decision to venture over 30 yards out of the Blues' box and slotted the ball into an empty net. A gift of a goal that proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

#1 Hit: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema continued his unstoppable scoring streak

On current form, it is hard to argue against Karim Benzema's claim for the title of the best player in the world. The 34-year-old French striker has now scored 37 goals in 36 games across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

After netting the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history in his previous UCL game against PSG, Benzema was back at it, in London. The forward scored thrice against Tuchel's side to take his tally in this year's competition to 11 goals from eight games, the best return of his career.

Benzema was everywhere against the Blues, whether it was dropping deep to link up play or pressing high up the pitch. If the two headers displayed his remarkable talent, the third goal showcased the Frenchman's effort, work rate, and sheer determination. Another stunning display from a man who is somehow getting better and better with age.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat