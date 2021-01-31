Chelsea 2-0 Burnley: Chelsea Player ratings as Thomas Tuchel picks his first win as Blues manager | Premier League 2020-21

The Thomas Tuchel-era is up and running, as Chelsea beat Burnley 2-0 at Stamford Bridge for their first win under their new manager in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Cesar Azpilicueta and the returning Marcos Alonso were on target for Chelsea as Sean Dyche's Clarets went down without putting up a fight.

It wasn't the most vintage of performance from the hosts, as they are still acclimatising to Tuchel's tactics, but two moments of individual quality saw them through.

With their attackers once again failing to fire, Chelsea's marauding defenders made the difference, as Azpilicueta and Alonso scored two absolute peaches.

2 - Thomas Tuchel is the first Chelsea manager to keep a clean sheet in each of his first two Premier League games in charge since Rafael Benitez in November 2012. Foundation. pic.twitter.com/rdEDRIVRI9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2021

Despite the win, Chelsea remain seventh in the standings while Burnley's two-game winning run has come to an end.

On that note, here are the Chelsea player ratings.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

The Chelsea custodian Edouard Mendy had one of his most comfortable outings, as Burnley did not muster any meaningful effort on goal all match.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7.5/10

The Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was fabulous as usual, guarding the net with elan and scoring the first goal of the Thomas Tuchel era with an absolute screamer.

It was only his ninth goal in the Premier League, but Azpilicueta has already scored in the competition under six different Chelsea managers now.

Cesar Azpilicueta has only scored nine Premier League goals but has scored them for six different Chelsea managers (Mourinho, Hiddink, Conte, Sarri, Lampard, Tuchel). — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 31, 2021

The veteran Spaniard finished the game with a 90% pass-completion rate while winning seven aerial duels and making two clearances too.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

The veteran Brazilian Thiago Silva was outstanding. He dominated Chris Wood when Burnley came forward to attack and managed to hold his ground with aplomb.

Thiago Silva’s first half vs. Burnley by numbers:



100% tackles won

100% aerials won

88% pass accuracy

11 ball recoveries

4 interceptions

1 clearance

0 fouls



Outstanding. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/jsu2kqEnYA — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 31, 2021

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

It was another solid performance from the German international Antonio Rudiger. His positioning was always immaculate, and he didn't let Burnley too much space to work with from his side of the pitch.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8/10

The brightest spark in Chelsea's attacking vanguard against Burnley was Callum Hudson-Odoi. He hassled the Burnley defence with his intelligent runs and incisive crosses and also assisted Azpilicueta for Chelsea's opener.

5 - Callum Hudson-Odoi has been directly involved in five goals in his last eight starts for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring three himself and providing two assists. Fancied. pic.twitter.com/LJK19ZiM0l — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2021

Jorginho - 7/10

Dominant on the ball, controlling possession in midfield and creating opportunities for the attackers, Jorginho produced a superb all-round performance. He made the most ball recoveries (8), most passes in the final third (29) and created the most chances (4) by any player in the game.

Jorginho created more chances (4) than any other player on the pitch during Chelsea's 2-0 win vs Burnley.



He created seven in his previous 12 Premier League games this season. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/AUPFOEZxoW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 31, 2021

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

The former Real Madrid player Mateo Kovacic impressed with his industry and tireless runs in midfield. He distributed the ball well, but his tackles were ill-timed, and he was also beaten for pace on a few occasions.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

In his first league game since September, things didn't quite go according to plan, but Marcos Alonso redeemed himself with a superb volley to double Chelsea's advantage on the night.

Chest, knee, volley 💥



Marcos Alonso marks his return to the Chelsea team with a brilliant goal 👏#CHEBUR pic.twitter.com/4yZeNhHkjz — Goal (@goal) January 31, 2021

Mason Mount - 6/10

Mason Mount was good at linking play with his forwards, but his finishing was horrendous. On two occasions, he had a decent shot at goal but blazed his efforts wastefully off-target both times.

Timo Werner - 5/10

Timo Werner continued to look like a pale shadow of his blistering self at RB Leipzig. His work-rate was abysmal; he mustered three shots on target but couldn't bulge the net.

Timo Werner should of done better from Callum Hudson cross. I know confidence is low but still should of done better. #CHEBUR — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) January 31, 2021

Tammy Abraham - 6/10

It was not the best of outings for the Chelsea striker, as he was largely anonymous during the first-half. His inability to make an impact saw him get subbed at the break.

Ratings of Chelsea Substitutes

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

Christian Pulisic assisted Alonso with a simple pass but didn't have anything of note in the remainder of the game.

Reece James - 6/10

It was a decent cameo outing from Reece James, who is fighting to make a case for himself after falling behind in the Chelsea pecking order.

Kai Havertz - 5/10

Like Werner, Kai Havertz, too, lacked conviction, failing to put a Chelsea teammate through on goal after coming on.