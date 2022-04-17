Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace: Blues Player Ratings as Tuchel and co set up cup final against Liverpool | FA Cup 2021-22

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at the Wembley Stadium to progress to their third FA Cup final in as many years.

Palace started the game well, pressing high up the pitch and trying to suffocate Chelsea deep in their own area. However, the Blues started finding their feet after 10 minutes, threading together a few moves of their own. They were met with a dogged and ruthless Eagles defense with tackles flying in from all directions.

Cesar Azpilicueta made a few impressive runs into the final third to offer Chelsea width on the right along with Kai Havertz. However, Tyrick Mitchell and former Blues defender Marc Guehi dealt well with the overload. Crystal Palace won the ball high up the pitch in potentially dangerous areas. But Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha failed to move the ball quickly enough to create a real chance.

Cheikhou Kouyate struck a low shot that was saved by Edouard Mendy for Palace's first real attack on Chelsea's goal in the 35th minute. The resulting shot hit the post but play was pulled back for offside. Shortly after, Havertz broke into Palace's box and went down after appearing to be tripped by Guehi. However, the referee was spot on and booked the German for simulation.

Crystal Palace looked the stronger side as the game progressed. They pressed the Blues well into their own half and ended the first period with a dominant spell. The sides went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

The Blues came out with a much better tempo and urgency to their game. Mason Mount led the effort, taking an early shot that sailed marginally over the crossbar. Soon after, Timo Werner broke through on goal but failed to get any contact on the ball, with Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland gingerly clearing the ball.

Both sides put together some smart moves and looked to threaten one another with crosses and lofted passes into the box. They shared alternating five-minute spells of pressure as they looked to open the scoring in the semi-final.

However, Chelsea were the first to shoot in the gunfight. Following Mitchell's dispossession, Havertz played the ball into the box, which fell into Ruben Loftus-Cheek's path. The Englishman smashed home with the outside of his boot to make it 1-0 in the 65th minute.

The Blues kept the pressure on despite Christian Benteke and Michael Olise's substitutions reinvigorating Palace. Their pressure paid off as Werner released Mount, who took a sublime touch in space to open up the angle and slot home to make it 2-0 to Chelsea in the 76th minute.

The Blues squandered a series of chances late in the game to add some gloss to the scoreline as Romelu Lukaku failed to break his goal drought. However, they held on to secure a 2-0 win and will meet Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

That said, let's take a look at the Blues' player ratings from tonight's game.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Chelsea v Crystal Palace: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Edouard Mendy - 6.5/10

The Senegalese goalkeeper made a strong start to the game. Made an important save from Kouyate's shot in the first half to keep Palace at bay. He kept a clean sheet in a balanced outing for his side.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.5/10

The Spaniard was brilliant from the start of the game. He was lively on the right flank and provided width for Chelsea while attacking. Ended the game with a clean sheet.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

A brilliant outing by the Dane in Chelsea's defense. He was arguably their best player for large parts of the game before they scored. He won five of his nine duels and also made five clearances and three tackles.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger did not look like his usual dominant and imposing self. Just before half-time, he almost had a blooper, failing to make a simple clearance. He won two of his five duels and made two interceptions.

Reece James - 6.5/10

The Englishman put in a good performance for Chelsea. He finished the game with three clearances, two interceptions and a block.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

The Italian started the game slowly and took more touches than required in midfield. It allowed Palace to close him down and exert great pressure on his side. Overall, a decent performance.

Mateo Kovacic - 5/10

The Croatian played just 26 minutes of the game. He won just one of his four duels and made one tackle. Kovacic looked to be struggling in the middle of the park and was replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

The Spaniard had a routine outing at left wing-back. He won six of his seven duels and made two clearances.

Mason Mount - 7.5/10

The Englishman had a tame first half but started the second half looking sharp. He doubled Chelsea's lead with a silky bit of footwork and a calm finish into the bottom corner midway through the second half. Besides the goal, Mount made one interception and passed with an 87% success rate.

Timo Werner - 7.5/10

Missed a golden chance soon after the restart to put his side up. However, he played a sweet pass into Mount's path, who scored to make it 2-0 in the 76th minute.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Made a good start to the game and looked lively in and around the box. He was booked for simulation in the 38th minute after going down without any contact. He more than made up for it when he created the chance for his side's goal in the 65th minute.

Chelsea substitutes

Chelsea v Crystal Palace: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10

Loftus-Cheek had to come on in a pressure situation in a big game for Chelsea. However, his presence paid off as he opened the scoring in the 65th minute. He also won five out of seven ground duels.

N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva & Hakim Ziyech - 6/10

All three players played the same amount of minutes at the end of the game and helped their side see out their two-goal lead.

Romelu Lukaku - 5.5/10

He missed two golden opportunities to test Jack Butland as he failed to tap in from three yards into an open net.

