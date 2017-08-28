Chelsea 2-0 Everton: 5 Talking Point

Chelsea eased their way to a 2-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge!

@falsewinger by Sripad Opinion 28 Aug 2017, 11:37 IST

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

New signings or not, Chelsea have shown today that they have it in them to challenge for the title again. Antonio Conte's men showed why they are the champions by out classing Everton in all departments.

Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas scored the goals as Chelsea eased their way to a 2-0 win. Thibaut Courtois had literally nothing to do with just one save in the entire match.

Here are the talking points:

#5 - Alvaro Morata has adapted well, but can still improve

When Chelsea signed Morata for a club-record fee, everyone wondered how he'll adapt to Conte's system. The manager was keen on signing him but the fans and board were not so sure about him.

Morata started off his Chelsea career with a penalty miss but since then, he's been tremendous on the pitch for Chelsea. 2 goals and 2 assists at Stamford Bridge so far and he's just getting started!

With that said, Morata still needs to get a little more physical with the defenders. He's pulling out of challenges and is going down a bit too easily on few occasions. He's not dramatic like Diego Costa but if he works on his physical ability, there is nothing that can stop him from scoring dozens of goals at Chelsea.