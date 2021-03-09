Chelsea 2-0 Everton: Chelsea Player ratings as Blues tighten grip on top four | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the 2020-21 Premier League to extend their unbeaten run to eight league games.

An own goal from Benjamin Godfrey and a second-half penalty from Jorginho settled the contest, as the Blues remain in fourth position in the table.

The Toffees entered the match on the back of a three-game winning run but produced a limp display; they were second-best to Chelsea for almost the entirety of the game.

The defeat leaves them four points behind Thomas Tuchel's side in fifth, albeit with a game in hand, whereas Chelsea are now just three points off Leicester City.

On that note, here are the player ratings of Chelsea players:

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Besides one save against Alex Iwobi in the first half, Edouard Mendy wasn't really troubled and enjoyed a comfortable evening as he recorded another league clean sheet.

7 - Since Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea (27th Jan 2021), no goalkeeper playing for a top five European league side has kept more clean sheets in all competitions than Edouard Mendy (7). Reliable. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/RNw2fo76SX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2021

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

The Chelsea captain was impressive at both ends of the field. Cesar Azpilicueta completed two tackles and three clearances; he also had a 92% pass completion rate and laid two key passes too, the second of which created a great chance for Timo Werner.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

The Dane was crucial for Chelsea in building from the back, laying some excellent over-the-top crosses, including one that produced the own goal. Andreas Christensen also came up trumps defensively.

Andreas Christensen made more ball recoveries (7) than any other player on the pitch in the first half against Everton.



Looking better every week under Thomas Tuchel. 👏 pic.twitter.com/OkdNQjcKv1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 8, 2021

Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Kurt Zouma held his ground well, but there were times when Richarlison seemed to be a real threat to him. He picked up a knock towards the end and even though the Frenchman was able to continue, Tuchel will hope it's nothing serious.

Reece James - 8/10

When was the last time Reece James seemed so unstoppable? The 21-year old was a livewire down the right, constantly driving forward to link up with the attack and laying some excellent crosses. He completed all six of his attempted dribbles too.

Reece James completed more take-ons than any other player against Everton (6).



He had a 100% success rate. pic.twitter.com/inflqLOh6K — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 8, 2021

Jorginho - 7/10

Jorginho struggled with the physicality of Allan and Richarlison, but attacking-wise, he was good, starting a nice counter-attack in the first half and slotting home a penalty in the second.

100% - Only James Milner in 2016-17 (7/7) has scored more goals in a single Premier League season with all of them coming from the penalty spot than Jorginho this term (6/6). Specialists. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/B40mdNrsLc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2021

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Mateo Kovacic was the key to ball progression for Chelsea on the night. He even laid the most accurate passes in the game (94), but nothing worthwhile came out of them though.

Marcos Alonso - 8/10

Marcos Alonso seemed like a man on a mission. The Spaniard had a fabulous game from an attacking point of view, showing great urgency and making terrific inroads time and again. He made the pass for Chelsea's second goal and laid four key passes, twice as many as anyone else on the field.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10

A real menace down the left flank, Callum Hudson-Odoi caused Alex Iwobi plenty of problems and also created a few good chances. One of his efforts was tipped over the bar by Everton custodian Jordan Pickford.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

It was his best Chelsea performance arguably since the hat-trick to Barnsley last year. Havertz was a constant threat to Everton, running at their defenders and always looking to get in behind. He also forced the own goal from Godfrey.

Kai Havertz opens the scoring for Chelsea! (1-0)



Great work from Hudson-Odoi also! #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/tKQPPQZ6Ap — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) March 8, 2021

Timo Werner - 6/10

After struggling to get himself into the game, Timo Werner came to life in the final quarter but missed a good chance by firing straight at Pickford.

Ratings of Chelsea Substitutes

N'Golo Kante - 6/10

N'Golo Kante had two chances in the game, but Pickford made sure he didn't convert either of them.

Mason Mount - 7/10

The in-form midfielder injected energy and guile into their attack. Mason Mount drew a nice save out of Pickford too.

Christian Pulisic - N/A

Christian Pulisic came on too late to have any sort of impact for Chelsea.