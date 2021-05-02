Chelsea 2-0 Fulham: 5 talking points as Blues inch closer to Champions League qualification | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0 to bolster their top-four hopes.in the Premier League. The Blues are now five points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United, who have a game in hand, though.

Thomas Tuchel made multiple changes to his team with an eye on the upcoming second-leg game of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. Reece James, Kai Havertz, and Billy Gilmour started in place of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta. Meanwhile, the Cottagers were without Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was ineligible to play against his parent club.

Fulham started the game brightly, pressing Chelsea high up the field. However, it was the Blues who took the lead in the tenth minute. Kai Havertz slotted the ball into the net calmly after being played through by Mason Mount. The Blues came close to doubling their lead, but Kai Havertz strayed offside, and Hakim Ziyech was denied by an excellent save from Alphonse Areola.

The visitors came close to levelling the scores in the last minute of the first half, but Chelsea custodian Edouard Mendy stopped a deflected shot from Ola Aina.

The hosts came out strong at the start of the second half and doubled in the 49th minute. After Timo Werner played Kai Havertz through on goal, the former Bayer 04 Leverkusen player finished calmly to double Chelsea's lead on the net.

✅ Chelsea beat Fulham. We are now...



• 2 points behind Leicester

• 6 points clear of West Ham

• 7 points clear of Liverpool



In control of the top four race. pic.twitter.com/WOZn4EVdA8 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 1, 2021

With the win, Chelsea inch closer to a top-four finish, while Fulham inch closer towards relegation. On that note, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

#1 Fulham inch closer towards relegation

Fulham vs Manchester City - Premier League

Fulham came into this game nine points behind Newcastle United, who are 17th in the table. The Cottagers had to get something out of this game to have a chance of avoiding relegation.

Advertisement

To their credit, Fulham started brightly but were soon outplayed by Chelsea. The visitors lacked bite in their attack and struggled to create any clear chances during the game.

It has been a difficult season for Scott Parker's side. They have had some good results and performances this season but always looked likely to go down. With only four games left this season, it is unlikely the Cottagers will stay up for another season in the Premier League.

#2 Tammy Abraham starts from the bench for Chelsea

Barnsley vs Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Tammy Abraham has hardly featured under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. Despite being the Blues' top scorer in all competitions this season, the striker has failed to impress the German manager.

Thomas Tuchel was expected to make changes to his Chelsea side for this game, with an eye on the upcoming second leg against Real Madrid. However, the German manager decided to leave Tammy Abraham on the bench.

Advertisement

Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, something that looks likely to come to fruition with every passing game.

1 / 2 NEXT