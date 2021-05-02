Chelsea 2-0 Fulham: Chelsea Player ratings as Kai Havertz double bolsters Blues' top-four hopes | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea secured a routine 2-0 victory over London rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge in the 2020-21 Premier League. Kai Havertz scored both goals as the Blues strengthened their Champions League hopes with just four games remaining in the season.

The German opened the scoring in the tenth minute following a wonderful team move that saw his strike take a slight deflection off Fulham goalkeeper Alphonso Areola on its way to the net.

Havertz repeated the trick just four minutes after the restart. He collected a superb through ball from Timo Werner just outside the box and turned around to coolly slot home beyond the former PSG custodian.

✅ Chelsea beat Fulham. We are now...



• 2 points behind Leicester

• 6 points clear of West Ham

• 7 points clear of Liverpool



In control of the top four race. pic.twitter.com/WOZn4EVdA8 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 1, 2021

The victory took Chelsea six points clear of fifth-placed West Ham as the Blues took one step closer to securing a top-four finish. On that note, here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Edouard Mendy - 8/10

Edouard Mendy made a stunning save to deny Ademola Lookman in the first half. He followed up with another fine stop, this time keeping out a deflected shot off Maja to keep yet another clean sheet.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Andreas Christensen was full of energy and had the time to charge out of his half and throw his weight around in the Chelsea attack.

Advertisement

Thiago Silva - 7.5/10

The veteran Brazilian marshalled the Chelsea backline with elan. Thiago Silva showed off his expansive passing range, producing a long ball that led to Chelsea's first goal. Silva made four clearances on the night too.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Kurt Zouma's booking for a foul on Anguissa was the only sour note in an otherwise fine outing from the defender, who completed all four of his tackles and read the game brilliantly, making seven clearances.

Reece James - 6/10

Not the most standout performer on the night, but Reece James didn't get anything wrong either. He passed the ball around well and helped Chelsea regain possession, completing all five of his tackles. The Chelsea youngster also tracked back to help out defensively, making five successful clearances.

Billy Gilmour - 7/10

Billy Gilmour was the silent orchestrator for Chelsea on the night. The deep-lying playmaker controlled the tempo of the game and kept the ball moving.

Mason Mount - 8.5/10

Mason Mount continues to scale new heights with another incredible performance. He topped that up with a sumptuous, one-touch assist for Kai Havertz's first goal.

Mason Mount taking assisting to another level 🤯



A remarkable touch and perfect pass to send Kai Havertz through to hand Chelsea the lead.



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 #PL | #CHEFUL pic.twitter.com/2Oq9HMq1kj — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 1, 2021

Ben Chilwell - 6.5/10

Ben Chilwell provided a constant outlet from the flanks and played a couple of excellent crosses too. However, the Chelsea left-back abandoned his defensive responsibilities, and the Cottagers targeted his side off the pitch on several occasions.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

Hakim Ziyech looked lively and caused Fulham plenty of problems with his movement as well as superb link-up play. Ziyech also had the chance to get on the scoresheet but fired straight at Areola.

Advertisement

Timo Werner - 7/10

Once again, there were no goals for Timo Werner. But once again, he made up for that with an assist for Havertz's second goal, his ninth of the Premier League season. Werner made some good runs, too, getting behind the Fulham defence a few times to cause some nervy moments.

Kai Havertz - 8/10

Playing in the striker's role, Kai Havertz was in top form on the night, netting both of Chelsea's goals in the victory. His second was truly majestic; he nonchalantly slotted Werner's defence-splitting pass underneath Areola.

Kai Havertz vs Fulham:



2 goals

1 key pass

3 dribbles

100% aerial duels won

3 clearances



Man of the Match. pic.twitter.com/68sPQ11G2S — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 1, 2021

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes:

N'Golo Kante - 6/10

N'Golo Kante replaced Ziyech just after the hour mark but was barely seen in the game.

Tammy Abraham - 5/10

Tammy Abraham was completely isolated up front. He made just one pass in over 15 minutes of game time.

Marcos Alonso - N/A

Marcos Alonso didn't really see the ball after coming on.