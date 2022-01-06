Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Hits and Flops as Blues return to winning ways | Carabao Cup 2021-22

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to take a comfortable lead in their EFL semi-final.

Chelsea took charge of the game from the starting whistle, with Kai Havertz opening the scoring for the hosts in the fifth minute. The German capitalised after some fabulous work down the line by Marcos Alonso.

The Blues doubled their advantage after half an hour when Ben Davies scored an own goal. Japhet Tanganga made a messy clearance off an Hakim Ziyech free-kick that hit Davies on his shoulder before going in.

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the game:

#5 Hit: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech clashes with Ben Davies

Hakim Ziyech had a solid game for Chelsea. The Moroccan international created four chances, made five recoveries, won three duels and made one interception. Moreover, he also had the most attempts on goal (3).

His highlight of the night was his long pass to set up Timo Werner. It would have been the talk of the town had the German converted it.

#4 Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham)

Japhet Tanganga tussles it out with Timo Werner.

Japhet Tanganga had a game to forget. The Englishman's lapse in concentration allowed Kai Havertz through on goal for Chelsea's first of the night. Tanganga was busy watching Marcos Alonso advancing higher up the pitch.

For Chelsea's second, his headed clearance off Ziyech's free-kick hit Davies' shoulder, and ended up in the back of the net. He was lucky to get away with two more errors in the second half.

