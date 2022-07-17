Chelsea 2-1 Club America: Ranking the Blues’ 5 best players, ft. Mount, Gallagher

Chelsea beat Club America 2-1 at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday to get their pre-season preparations underway. Second-half goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount helped the Blues get over the line, with Reece James scoring an own goal in between.

As expected in pre-season games, Thomas Tuchel sent out a mixed of first-team regulars, fringe players and those returning from loan. Conor Gallagher started alongside Ross Barkley in midfield, with Kenedy and Ben Chilwell as the wing-backs.

Ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, Thiago Silva took his place in the middle of the defense, flanked on either side by Malang Sarr and Trevor Chalobah. Kai Havertz led the line, with Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi playing wide.

Chelsea dominated possession right from kick off. Ziyech, who has been linked with a move to AC Milan this summer, had the game’s first chance via a set piece inside the opening ten minutes.

Guillermo Ochoa did well to save the Moroccan’s free-kick. Minutes later, the 29-year-old had another chance to break the deadlock but was unable to keep his effort on goal from inside the six-yard area.

Kenedy, who was deployed as the right wing-back, was inches away from opening the scoring after he cut in from the flanks to unleash a curling effort that whizzed past the post. At the other end, Mauricio Reyes squandered Club America’s first chance of the game by hitting his shot well over Arrizabalaga’s goal.

The best chance of the game fell to Havertz in the 29th minute. Gallagher reclaimed possession in midfield, ran past his markers and played the German through, whose shot sailed well over the crossbar. Captain Silva registered an effort on target when he saw his header, off Ziyech’s freekick, saved by Oscar Jimenez.

Tuchel made wholesale changes at half-time, as is the norm with pre-season games. The first chance of the second half fell to American star Christian Pulisic, who shot straight at Jimenez under pressure from defenders.

Chelsea upped the ante soon after, with several players testing the ’keeper. Jorginho’s effort was parried by Jimenez before Mason Mount fired his shot wide.

Timo Werner put the Blues ahead in the 54th minute when he latched onto Reece James’ low cross and put the ball in the back of the next at the second time of asking. The lead didn't last long though, with Club America drawing level after a mix-up at the back between James and Marcus Bettinelli. The defender’s back pass was beyond the ‘keeper’s reach and the ball sailed into the net.

The game looked to be heading towards a stalemate when Mount scored with a superb curling effort from the edge of the box to break the hearts of the Mexican fans in the final minutes of the match.

On that note, here are five players who impressed in Las Vegas:

#1 Conor Gallagher

. @CFC_Comps2 Conor Gallagher vs Club America (Pre Season) 2022 Conor Gallagher vs Club America (Pre Season) 2022 https://t.co/vASz7Jmeki

Much is expected from Conor Gallagher after the 22-year-old became Crystal Palace’s best player last season while on loan from Chelsea. He has since made his England debut and is on the fringes of being named in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the Qatar World Cup.

In his first match for Chelsea under Tuchel, he played in a deeper role than the one he was deployed in at Palace. He adjusted to his position in a fantastic manner, always on hand to stop attacks and giving those around him passing options when the Blues were in possession.

He dictated Chelsea's possession game in the first half and created a chance for Kai Havertz by bulldozing his way through the midfield.

#2 Mason Mount

Mason Mount has spent most of his Chelsea career playing as part of the front three in attack. However, in the absence of Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour, he dropped into midfield alongside Jorginho and owned the No. 6 role with an all-action display.

Despite being given extra defensive duties, he showed his attacking instincts in the closing minutes by scoring a superb goal. He ran forward, made himself free on the edge of the box, sat his marker down with a dummy and bent his shot past Oscar Jimenez from 20 yards out. Simply sublime.

#3 Reece James

Introduced as a half-time substitute, Reece James showed why he’s considered one of the best in his position over 45 minutes. His arrival gave Chelsea a big attacking boost down the right wing, with the Englishman working tirelessly to cover every blade of grass on his flank.

He made the opening goal by giving Jorginho a passing option with a clever run down the wing and showed composure to pick out Timo Werner with a low cross. The own goal was unfortunate and could be chalked up as pre-season rustiness. If James stays fit throughout the season, expect him to rack up assists and goals across all competitions for Chelsea.

#4 Kenedy

Kenedy is one of the best examples of the way Chelsea functioned under Roman Abramovich. Signed in 2015 for £6.3 million, the Brazilian has been on loan to six different clubs with no real prospect of making his mark with the London club.

He returned in the middle of last season to deputize for Marcos Alonso after the Blues couldn’t recall Emerson Palmieri from France.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



0-0 🟡 [24] Kenedy cuts inside and aims for the far post, but it whistles just wide!0-0 🟡 [24] #FCSeries Kenedy cuts inside and aims for the far post, but it whistles just wide! 😮🔵 0-0 🟡 [24] #FCSeries

He changed wings in Las Vegas, starting the game as a right wing-back and put in an energetic performance. He showed good attacking instincts to advance with the ball, made a couple of sharp dribbles and came close to scoring with a low drive that flew inches wide of the far post.

Victor Moses returned from multiple loans and was transformed turned into a fantastic wing-back by Antonio Conte. Will Tuchel do the same with Kenedy?

The Blues were unfortunate to lose both Antonio Rudiger and Andres Christensen this summer after the pair ran down their contracts and moved to Spain to join different clubs. Kalidou Koulibaly has been signed as a replacement, with one of Nathan Ake, Presnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde expected to follow the Senegal captain.

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Ampadu really offers so much quality versatility. Was very solid tonight at CCB and of course can be above average at RCB & DM as well. Just seems like a really useful guy to have in the squad. Ampadu really offers so much quality versatility. Was very solid tonight at CCB and of course can be above average at RCB & DM as well. Just seems like a really useful guy to have in the squad.

But Ethan Ampadu gives Tuchel the option to avoid splurging in the transfer market. He replaced Thiago Silva in the middle of the defense and put in an assured performance, leading the backline and thwarting all attacks.

Given Trevor Chalobah’s rise after an impressive pre-season a year ago, Ampadu did his chances of making Chelsea's 2022-23 squad no harm with his performance against Club America.

