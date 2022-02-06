Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth Argyle: Player ratings as Blues seal victory in extra time | FA Cup 2021-22

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

With manager Thomas Tuchel absent from the game due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Blues fell behind early. Macaulay Gillesphey nodded in an eighth-minute header from a free-kick.

However, the Blues kept pushing for an equaliser. Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi rattled the woodwork thrice during the first half. Chelsea eventually broke Plymouth's resistance. Cesar Azpilicueta applied a fine backheel finish on the brink of half-time as the first half ended on level terms.

The Blues continued to dominate possession, but failed to conjure meaningful chances as the game went into extra time. Marcos Alonso then scored the home team's second just before the extra time interval. Plymouth were awarded a 117th penalty, only for Hardie to see his tame effort saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

On that note, here's a look at the Chelsea player ratings from the game:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

The Blues custodian had a rather busy outing between the posts. He made four saves in the game, including an all-important extra-time spot-kick.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 8/10

Azpilicueta looked calm and composed. He showcased astute build-up play to progress the ball upfield, and made numerous runs down the right flank throughout the game.

He also scored a beautiful backheeled goal for Chelsea's equaliser.

Andreas Christensen - 4/10

It was an uncharacteristically poor outing from the Dane. He passed the ball well, but looked off the pace while defending before he was off at half time.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Rudiger had a decent outing for the Blues. He was composed with his passing, and made a couple of good ball carries from defence. The centre-back showcased astute positioning and awareness on the night.

Malang Sarr - 5/10

Sarr looked solid despite playing in an unfamiliar role on the left side of Chelsea's defence. However, he conceded a sluggish penalty late into extra time, and almost forced a penalty shootout.

Jorginho - 5/10

He struggled to get to the pace of the game. The Italian failed to dictate play as he usually does. He also looked rather shaky against Plymouth's counterattacks.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Kovacic put in a diligent performance for the Blues. He made a couple of good driving runs upfield, and showcased brilliant link-up play at times. Unfortunately, he was not on the scoresheet, as his two strikes hit the post.

Mason Mount - 8/10

Mount often floated around the right side of Chelsea's midfield. He was by far Chelsea's biggest creative outlet on the night.

Mount racked up a total of eight key passes, including a delicious ball for Azpilicueta's goal.

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10

Ziyech had a slow start, but he grew into the game. He did well to exploit the close spaces against a well-organised defensive block. However, he should have created better opportunities despite Plymouth's defensive setup.

Romelu Lukaku - 4/10

Lukaku failed to get on the end of one decent ball throughout the game. His only contribution in the game was two off-target shots. He looked a bit better in the second half, but that wasn't good enough for a player of his callibre.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 5/10

Hudson-Odoi's decision making was poor on the night. He was highly involved in Chelsea's attacking play, but the youngster often ended up carrying the ball into dead ends. He was also guilty of squandering a glorious chance from point-blank range.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Plymouth Argyle

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

Alonso came on as a 46th-minute substitute for Andreas Christensen. He struggled to make an impact initially, but eventually scored the all-important extra-time winner.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Havertz came on as a 64th-minute substitute, and turned out to be the supplier for Alonso's goal.

Timo Werner - 4/10

Coming on as an 81st-minute substitute, Werner failed to make his mark on the game. He was restricted to just one shot throughout his time on the pitch.

Saul Niguez - N/A

Niguez came on in the 98th minute, but didn't play long enough to be rated.

Trevoh Chalobah - N/A

Chalobah came on as a 112th-minute substitute, but he didn't have enough time to make any sort of impact on the game.

Edited by Bhargav