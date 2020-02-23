Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 3 talking points as Giroud and Alonso secure win for the Blues | Premier League 2019-20

Olivier Giroud scored the opener

With just a point separating Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, the clash between the two London rivals at Stamford Bridge was one of the most anticipated matches this weekend. Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso meant that once again it was a win for the apprentice over the master as Frank Lampard's Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners over José Mourinho's Spurs.

Given Chelsea's poor run at home, this win will surely boost the morale inside the Blues' dressing room. They are now four points ahead of Spurs in the race to secure a Champions League place for next season.

While Lampard was brave enough to play an expansive style of football, Mourinho stuck to his signature pragmatic approach. Nonetheless, their contrary styles provided an exciting watch for the fans.

Here we highlight 3 major talking points from the clash between Chelsea and Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

#3 Forgotten heroes come to the fore

Alonso with Giroud who has not been a regular starter

Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso have rarely featured for Chelsea under Frank Lampard this season. However, it seems that the exclusion from the first team has motivated the duo to raise their game. The two veterans were excellent against Spurs and guided their team to a crucial victory.

Giroud, who has lost his place in the team to Tammy Abraham, started for the first time since November. The French striker wasted no time to prove his doubters wrong, as he lashed home the opening goal in the 15th minute. Apart from his goal, the forward linked up well with Mason Mount and Ross Barkley and created key chances for his teammates.

On the other hand, Marcos Alonso - who was playing in his preferred winger position, put in an excellent performance as well. The Spaniard doubled Chelsea's lead with an amazing shot at the start of the second half.

Giroud and Alonso will now be hoping for regular first-team action after their impressive performances, however, it will be interesting to see whether Lampard plans to include both these veterans in the upcoming matches.

