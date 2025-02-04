Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United: Player Ratings as Blues win closely contested London derby against Graham Potter 

Chelsea secured a 2-1 win at home over West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday, February 3 over former manager Graham Potter. The West London side came from a goal behind to secure the win in their London derby clash with the side from East London.

Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring in the 42nd minute after latching on to a Levi Colwill back pass to open the scoring for the Irons. The Blues had to wait until the second half to draw level when Pedro Neto slammed in a rebound from an Enzo Fernandez shot in the 64th minute. The hosts took the lead in the 74th minute after Cole Palmer's effort on goal took a huge deflection off Aaron Wan-Bissaka to see the match end 2-1.

Chelsea player ratings

Filip Jorgensen- 7/10

Filip Jorgensen had a fine game for Chelsea and played his part to help his side secure the win. He made four saves from the five shots he faced and made eight recoveries in the game.

Reece James - 8/10

The Chelsea captain has a fine game at home for his side. He completed 93% of his 61 passes and won all three aerial duels he entered.

Levi Colwill - 7.5/10

The young defender had a fabulous game but made the mistake that let the visitors open the scoring. He won 13 duels in the game and won five tackles in a nearly flawless display.

Tosin Adarabioyo - 7 /10

The defender had a fine game for the Blues alongside Colwill. He completed the most passes in the game (86) and won four out of five duels.

Marc Cucurella - 7.5/10

The Spaniard had a strong game at Stamford Bridge against West Ham. He created two chances and won seven out of the 13 duels he entered.

Moises Caicedo- 7.5/10

The Ecuadorian midfielder had a good game at the heart of the hosts' midfield. He was the most accurate passer in the game, completing all but one of the 60 passes he attempted, and also managed to create a chance in the game.

Enzo Fernandez- 7.5/10

The Argentine midfielder enjoyed a solid game alongside Moises Caicedo in midfield. He was heavily involved in his side’s equalizer and won six out of 11 duels.

Cole Palmer - 8/10

The Englishman had a fine game despite failing to get on the scoring or assist charts in the game. He was heavily involved in his side's winning goal, taking the shot that deflected into the net to win the game.

Jason Sancho- 6.5/10

The Manchester United loanee did not have his best game for Chelsea. The Englishman managed just 20 touches before he was hooked in the 52nd minute.

Noni Madueke- 7/10

The English midfielder had a solid performance in front of his home fans. He created three chances, completed 21 of 24 passes, and made two recoveries in an hour of football.

Nicolas Jackson - 6/10

The Senegalese striker had a decent albeit impactful game for Chelsea despite failing to find the back of the net. He created two chances but failed to test the opposition keeper once in the game.

Chelsea substitutions

Marc Guiu - 6.5/10

The former Barcelona star came on for the Blues in the 52n minute and had a decent game. He created one chance and made two recoveries from 13 touches in the match.

Pedro Neto - 7.5/10

The Portuguese star came on in the 52nd minute and proved to be an inspired addition, bagging Chelsea's 64th-minute equalizer. He won one tackle, made two recoveries, and won half of his four ground duels in the game.

Malo Gusto- 6.5/10

Malo Gusto came on for 30 minutes and was a decent addition to the team for Enzo Maresca. He made one recovery and completed 20 out of 23 passes.

Christopher Nkunku- 6/10

The French star came on for 30 minutes but did not have a strong performance for Chelsea. He failed to create a chance or take a shot in the game following his inclusion.

Trevor Chalobah- NA

The defender came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game.

