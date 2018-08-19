Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal : What we learned from the first London Derby for the new managers

Suman Dey
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Aug 2018

Stamford Bridge hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal since quite some time now. The last time they managed to win at the Bridge was on October 2011 when they won 5-3. Since then it’s been a sorry story for them under Arsene Wenger. A run of nine Premier League games without a win.

Now with the new manager, Arsenal fans have started to have new expectations. They have started to believe once again and would have been desperate to change their fortunes at the Bridge.

Here are the five talking points from the first London Derby of two new managers

#1 In-form Pedro

Pedro afe
Pedro after his goal

Two goals in as many games. That's not a bad start for anyone playing as winger. Pedro has been impressive for Chelsea ever since he arrived from Barcelona.

Manchester United wanted to get him but he chose Chelsea over United and what a signing it has proven to be so far. He has been pretty consistent throughout. With Hazard, Willian, Moses already there, it makes Chelsea even more dangerous under Sarri.

Pedro is expected to get more game-time under Sarri who likes to set up in an attacking format. If he manages to stay fit and keeps performing like he has done, a first team place will be a surety.



Suman Dey
CONTRIBUTOR
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
