Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal : What we learned from the first London Derby for the new managers

Stamford Bridge hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal since quite some time now. The last time they managed to win at the Bridge was on October 2011 when they won 5-3. Since then it’s been a sorry story for them under Arsene Wenger. A run of nine Premier League games without a win.

Now with the new manager, Arsenal fans have started to have new expectations. They have started to believe once again and would have been desperate to change their fortunes at the Bridge.

Here are the five talking points from the first London Derby of two new managers

#1 In-form Pedro

Pedro after his goal

Two goals in as many games. That's not a bad start for anyone playing as winger. Pedro has been impressive for Chelsea ever since he arrived from Barcelona.

Manchester United wanted to get him but he chose Chelsea over United and what a signing it has proven to be so far. He has been pretty consistent throughout. With Hazard, Willian, Moses already there, it makes Chelsea even more dangerous under Sarri.

Pedro is expected to get more game-time under Sarri who likes to set up in an attacking format. If he manages to stay fit and keeps performing like he has done, a first team place will be a surety.

