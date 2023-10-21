Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Blues' Player Ratings as Robert Sanchez has late howler to gift the Gunners a point | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, October 21.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games. Their last three outings were wins, with a dominant 4-1 win away at Burnley in their last game.

Mauricio Pochettino fielded an interesting lineup for this game as he started without a traditional central striker, opting to play Cole Palmer as a false 9.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea made a positive start to the game and looked the more cohesive among the two teams in the first period. Despite just 39% possession of the ball in the first half, the Blues managed to punish Arsenal by picking the right moments to pounce.

They received a penalty after 14 minutes following William Saliba's handball inside the box. The replays showed Mykhaylo Mudryk had deflected it onto the Frenchman's hand but the spot-kick was still awarded. Palmer stepped up to make it 1-0 after 15 minutes.

Chelsea led Arsenal 1-0 at the half-time break.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea and Arsenal shared nearly equal possession in the second period, but the hosts doubled their lead just three minutes after the restart. Conor Gallagher played Mudryk into open space on the left flank and the Ukrainian scored from what seemed to be an attempted cross to make it 2-0 after 48 minutes.

Arsenal were gifted a way back into the game in the 77th minute as Robert Sanchez gave the ball straight to Declan Rice, who scored from long-range into an unguarded net. Bukayo Saka then set up Leandro Trossard with a lovely cross to tie up the game in the 83rd minute.

However, neither side had enough in their legs to go on and win the game as it ended 2-2. On that note, let's take a look at the Blues' player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez - 5/10

Sanchez wasted his teammates' efforts as he gifted a goal, and thus the momentum to Arsenal with a poor pass late in the game.

Malo Gusto - 6.5/10

Gusto had a decent game on his return to the starting XI. He won six duels, making three tackles and two clearances. He also played one long ball and attempted one shot off-target.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

Silva was composed at the back as he won four duels, making three tackles and one interception. He also played four long balls and was also booked for a foul.

Levi Colwill - 7/10

Colwill was solid in defense and won six duels, making eight clearances and three interceptions. He also played six long balls.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

Cucurella had a good game on the left flank and won 10 duels, making five tackles and two clearances. He was booked for a foul midway through the second half.

Moises Caicedo - 6.5/10

Caicedo won four duels in midfield and made three tackles and blocked two shots. He also played four long balls.

Enzo Fernandez - 6.5/10

Fernandez had a decent game in midfield and passed the ball with 80% accuracy, including one key pass.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling was fairly dormant in the final third as he did not attempt a single shot. He won three duels, played one key pass and made one interception.

Conor Gallagher - 7/10

Gallagher had a good game and even grabbed an assist for Chelsea's second goal. He won five duels, making two tackles and one interception. He also played four key passes.

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 7/10

Mudryk grabbed a lucky goal for the Blues in the second half to make it 2-0. He also won two duels.

Cole Palmer - 7/10

Palmer scored a first-half penalty in a decent outing for Chelsea.

Substitutes

Nicolas Jackson - 6/10

The striker came on in the second half but failed to test David Raya in Arsenal's goal.

Reece James & Noni Madueke - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.