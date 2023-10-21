Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Rice and Trossard score late on to preserve unbeaten start | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, October 21.

The Gunners entered this game on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games. Their last outing was a monumental 1-0 win over defending champions Manchester City - a result that was bound to lift their spirits.

Mikel Arteta brought Bukayo Saka back into the fray after he missed the last game as he named a strong XI.

Arsenal made a lackluster start to the game and did not look threatening in the first half despite having nearly two-thirds of the ball. This allowed Chelsea to compose themselves, with the crowd right behind them. Cole Palmer scored from the spot after 15 minutes following William Saliba's unfortunate handball in the box.

The Gunners attempted two shots in the first half but neither were on target as they struggled to find cohesiveness in the final third. They trailed Chelsea 1-0 at the half-time interval.

Chelsea made a great start to the second half as well, scoring just three minutes after the restart. Mykhaylo Mudryk was played into open space on the left flank by Conor Gallagher and scored from the most improbable positions from what looked like an attempted cross to make it 2-0.

However, Chelsea custodian Sanchez gifted Arsenal a route back into the game with a brainfade in the 77th minute. He passed the ball straight to Declan Rice and the midfielder took the opportunity and scored with a first-time shot from nearly 30 yards out into an unguarded net.

Substitute Leandro Trossard then grabbed the equalizer in the 83rd minute following an assist from Bukayo Saka. Neither side were able to grab a late winner as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6.5/10

Much like his opposite number in Chelsea's goal, Raya too had a few moments where he was close to conceding. He made three saves.

Benjamin White - 6.5/10

White had a decent game on the right flank but was booked for a foul late in the game. He won two duels, played two key passes and four long balls.

William Saliba - 6/10

Saliba had a good game but was unfortunate to concede a penalty despite a deflection leading to a handball.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel was solid in defense as he won three duels, making two interceptions and two tackles. He also played three long balls and attempted two shots but neither were on target.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Zinchenko had a poor game and was run ragged by Chelsea's wide men. He was also booked for a foul early in the game.

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

Odegaard was relatively invisible in today's game as he did not take enough initiative to bring Arsenal back into the game.

Jorginho - 7/10

Jorginho passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including one key pass and five long balls. He also won seven duels and made three tackles.

Declan Rice - 7.5/10

Rice grabbed Arsenal's first goal of the game following a mistake from Sanchez. He won five duels, making three tackles and one clearance. He also played one key pass and five long balls.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5/10

Saka put in another impactful performance for the Gunners, providing an assist for Trossard's goal that made it 2-2. He also won 10 duels and played three key passes.

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Jesus won four duels, making one interception and one tackle. He also attempted three shots but failed to hit the target.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli had a decent game but failed to make a telling impact on the proceedings.

Substitutes

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6.5/10

Tomiyasu replaced Zinchenko at the half-time interval and added some solidity to the visitors' backline.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6.5/10

Smith Rowe replaced Jorginho and added a bit more directness to his team's play.

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Nketiah came on in the second half and was booked for a poor tackle.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz came on in the second period and put in a decent cameo.

Leandro Trossard - 7/10

Trossard came on late in the game and grabbed the all-important equalizer for Arsenal.