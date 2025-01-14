Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth: Player Ratings as Blues winless run in the league continues 

Chelsea played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with high-flying Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge today to make it five league games without a win for Enzo Maresca's side. The game has four different goal scorers in a fine display of attacking ability by both sides.

The Blues opened the scoring after Cole Palmer was set up by Nicolas Jackson in the 13th minute. The Cherries restored parity in the second half from the spot through Justin Kluivert after Moises Caicedo brought down Antoine Semenyo in the box in the 50th minute. The Ghanaian striker then got on the score sheet himself after he was set up by Ryan Christie.

Chelsea Captain Reese James had the final day in the match with a fine free kick in the 95th minute of the game to ensure the points were shared

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez - 6/10

Robert Sanchez did not have the best game for Chelsea. He made one save but conceded twice against the Cherries.

Moises Caicedo - 6/10

Moises Caicedo had a decent game for Chelsea. He committed a foul that allowed the visitors to draw level from the spot.

Joshua Acheampong - 7/10

The youngster was solid for his side at home against Bournemouth. He completed 76% of his 29 passes and won three out of five duels.

Levi Colwill - 7.5 /10

Levi Colwill was solid in the heart of the West London club's defense against Bournemouth. He won six out of 10 duels and completed four recoveries in the match.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

The Spaniard did not enjoy his best game for the Blues at Stamford Bridge. He committed three fouls and lost five out of seven duels.

Enzo Fernandez - 8.5/10

The Argentine star was fabulous for Enzo Maresca's side. He completed the most passes in the game (49) and created the most chances (7) in the match. His creativity saw him singled out and fouled four times.

Romeo Lavia - 7/10

The Belgian midfielder was solid for the Blues before his withdrawal from the game. He completed 85% of his 29 passes and made four recoveries in the game.

Cole Palmer - 8/10

The England star had a fine game at Stamford Bridge and opened the scoring for his side with a fine 13th minute strike. He tested the Cherries goal three times from four shots.

Jason Sancho - 7.5/10

The Manchester United loanee enjoyed another fine game for Chelsea. He completed the most dribbles (4) and created two chances.

Noni Madueke- 6.5/10

The winger had a fairly anonymous game for Chelsea. He managed just 25 touches in 81 minutes on the pitch.

Nicolas Jackson - 8/10

The Senegalese star had a solid performance leading the line for the Blues at Stamford Bridge. He assisted Cole Palmer for the opener and struck the woodwork once.

Chelsea substitutions

Reece James - 8/10

The Chelsea Captain came on as a substitute and had a telling contribution to the game with his fabulous late free kick. He won three out of his six duels in the match following his introduction.

Tosin Adarabioyo - 6.5/10

The English defender came on for twenty minutes and helped shore up his side's defense until James equalized. He won five out of six duels and won 50% of his two tackles.

Pedro Neto- NA

The Portuguese star came on late but did not have enough time to affect the game.

Joao Felix - NA

The Portuguese star came on late but did not have enough time to affect the game.

