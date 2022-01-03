Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Pulisic denies Reds in 4-goal thriller | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea and Liverpool played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah gave the visitors a two-goal lead. However, the hosts battled back with strikes from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic in a pulsating first half.

A frenetic end-to-end first half saw the momentum swing wildly. Mane and Salah put the Reds two ahead in 26 minutes. However, a stunner from Kovacic and a fine strike from Pulisic helped draw the hosts level right before the break.

The second half was a bit subdued in terms of pace, with neither side willing to go all-out for the winner. Eventually, a draw was a fair result on the night.

The draw means Chelsea remain a point ahead of the Reds, who have a game in hand. However, Thomas Tuchel's men are now a whopping ten points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool FT:



xG: 1.44-1.35

Shots: 15-10

Shots on target: 6-6

Touches in opp. box: 29-17

Big Chances: 2-3

Possession: 56%-44%

Fouls: 5-13



On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#1 Romelu Lukaku axed from Chelsea's matchday squad

Romelu Lukaku's controversial interview on match eve saw him dropped from Chelsea's matchday squad.

Off-field matters overshadowed Chelsea’s pre-match preparation, with star striker Romelu Lukaku expressing unhappiness with his role at the club. Lukaku’s untimely revelations left manager Thomas Tuchel unable to hide his irritation as he addressed the situation behind closed doors.

Tuchel expectedly left Lukaku out of the squad to face Liverpool. In addition to Lukaku, Chelsea also missed Reece James and Timo Werner in their matchday squad.

Axing the Belgian international was a bold but necessary decision, despite his recent goalscoring return. Given the fast-paced nature of the game, both Lukaku’s hold-up play and ball-carrying abilities could have proved useful on the pitch.

#2 Liverpool squad struck by COVID-19

Jurgen Klopp was one of several notable absentees for Liverpool in this game.

While Chelsea’s most notable absentee on the night was self-inflicted, Liverpool were missing key personnel of their own, albeit for different reasons.

Suspected positive COVID-19 tests for manager Jurgen Klopp, and Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino meant the Reds didn't have many first-team regulars at Stamford Bridge. Injuries and suspension, respectively, meant Thiago Alcantara and Andy Robertson also didn't feature in the game.

As such, Liverpool took to the field with assistant Pep Lijnders taking charge and youngster Caoimhin Kelleher deputising for Alisson in goal. Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas were more expected additions to their starting eleven.

