Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Blues fight back in thrilling draw | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea fought back from two goals down to hold Liverpool 2-2 at Stamford Bridge in a thrilling Premier League game on Sunday.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the Reds in the ninth minute before Mohamed Salah doubled the scoring in the 26th. Chelsea were heading for another defeat. But Mateo Kovacic offered a glimmer of hope just before half-time by pulling one back. Just over three minutes later, Christian Pulisic also got on target to bring Chelsea level before the break.

The second half didn't see as much action. The sides fought with intensity, though there was no winner for either. The real winner of the tie was Manchester City, whose lead at the top of the table extended to ten points.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both Chelsea and Liverpool:

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

He was clinically beaten by Salah and Mane in the opening stanza, but pulled off a series of incredible saves after the break.

Trevoh Chalobah - 5/10

The youngster erred big time, which allowed Liverpool to snatch the opener. He struggled to cope with the game's intensity in general.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The veteran centre-back was a figure of composure, keeping everything tidy at the back. He didn't put a foot wrong in the face of Liverpool's high press.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

He didn't hesitate to take on Liverpool's forwards, but Rudiger's decision-making could've been better.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

The Chelsea captain dealt well with Mane except for the opening goal. He was solid defensively, making three clearances and two interceptions.

N'Golo Kante - 7.5/10

He provided an excellent cover for the back four, and teed up Pulisic for Chelsea's second of the night too.

Mateo Kovacic - 8.5/10

He triggered Chelsea's comeback with a sensational goal, and kept Liverpool on their toes with his pressing. Kovacic won 12 ground duels and completed six tackles too. Chelsea's man of the match?

Squawka Football @Squawka Mateo Kovačic's game by numbers vs. Liverpool:



100% tackle success

100% take-ons completed

100% aerial duels won

13 duels won (most)

11 ball recoveries

11 final ⅓ entries

6 tackles made (most)

4 take-ons completed (most)

2 shots

1 sensational goal

0 fouls



Marcos Alonso - 6/10

He was made to look like a Sunday League player by Salah for Liverpool's second. Alonso couldn't conjure anything special going forward either.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

The Chelsea ace was once again below his best, but his work rate was never in question. After scoring in four consecutive league games, he's now without a goal in his last four.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

He made up for some of his missed chances with an equalising goal in the dying moments of the first half. Pulisic lacked sharpness after the break, though.

Kai Havertz - 4/10

The German was completely anonymous on the night.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Liverpool

Jorginho - 6/10

The Chelsea maestro brought control to midfield.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - N/A

The youngster was barely visible on the night.

