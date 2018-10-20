Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United: 3 takeaways

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 20 Oct 2018, 19:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Both the teams looked for a win for different reasons

Jose Mourinho visited his old club, Chelsea, looking for a win which would take the pressure off his shoulders, while Maurizio Sarri wanted to keep the unbeaten run going and move up to the top of the Premier League table. The last two times the Blues were the favorites, and they were the favorites for this match as well.

The home side had more of the ball in the initial stages, with Manchester United happy to sit back and soak the pressure. Against the run of play, Lukaku got a half chance to score, but his header went wide of the Chelsea goal. Eden Hazard was the threat for Chelsea, repeatedly making inroads into the United penalty box, and from the corner, Rudiger headed home to give Chelsea the lead.

Sarri's side was the better team in the first half with the most passes, possession, and chances created. United lacked the intent going forward but still just trailed by a single goal going into the break.

Morata got a great chance at the start of the second half to increase the lead for Chelsea, but David De Gea saved his low shot. With the onus on Jose Mourinho's men, they leveled with ten minutes of the second half through Anthony Martial. Just when United looked the better side, David Luiz came close to increasing the lead for the Blues.

Antony Martial doubled the lead for Manchester United after a beautiful assist by Marcus Rashford. Chelsea made a late surge for the equalizer and got the goal eventually after a ball fell kindly for Barkley who dispatched home from a close range ending the game at 2-2.

#3 Hazard was brilliant again

Hazard gave Young a run for the money

Jose Mourinho knew well before the game that Eden Hazard is the threat for Chelsea, and the Belgian didn't disappoint at all. He ran the show in the first half, repeatedly making inroads into the United penalty box, keeping Ashley Young honest through the first half.

Eden had a hand in Rudiger's goal after forcing the corner for Chelsea. But all his efforts looked to be in vain when United came from behind to lead 2-1, but a late attack from the Blues made sure that his team is still unbeaten this season.

1 / 3 NEXT