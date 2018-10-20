Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops | Premier League 2018-19

Late, late drama at the Bridge

A Ross Barkley 96th minute goal maintained Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season in a game that finished 2-2. Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring for the hosts but a brace from the in-form Martial brought Manchester United back in it. In the end, it was points shared by both sides.

As predicted by all learned footballing minds, the hosts began the outing with possession on the ball and movement off it. The Blues tried various passages of play to break a rather packed yet well-organised United back line.

The first realistic chance of the half came when Hazard was fouled by former teammate Nemanja Matic right at the edge of the box. However, Willian lifted his shot well over the frame of goal. As far as the visitors were concerned, a free-kick that fell kindly to Smalling was all they could boast in front of goal.

The first half saw little threat to either glove men, but Chelsea clearly were the better side. Not many chances were awarded and it fairly seemed to be working for Mourinho, apart from the moment they let in the goal. Willian's fine corner into the box met Rudiger, who skipped past his marker and buried the header past De Gea.

In the same period, the Red Devils were anything but deadly. Although they stuck to their plans to a certain extent, Lukaku and co. lacked incision and boldness at the higher end of the pitch.

The second half saw the same tempo from the home side until a period of sustained possession from United led to the leveller. A shot from outside the box deflected off Jorginho and fell kindly to Martial, who could do no wrong.

Moments later, Luiz had a lot to aim at when he ran past his marker, but couldn't find the right connection. As a result, his header was off target.

Martial struck a second, a well-taken right-footed shot drilled past Arrizabalaga. However, substitute Ross Barkley scored his second in as many games to salvage a point for Sarri and maintain Chelsea's unbeaten start to the league. The ball was floated into the box and met Luiz, who struck the post. Rudiger followed up but De Gea made a stellar save from three yards out. However, the ball fell to Barkley, who tucked home the equalizer.

Manchester United have now failed to win their last 10 games at Stamford Bridge in any competition:



LLLLDLLLLD



So close to ending the run… pic.twitter.com/oQgs92jobP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2018

Here are 5 players who underwent contrasting expeditions in the draw between Chelsea and Manchester United.

#5 Flop: Paul Pogba

Pogba was at fault for Rudiger's goal

In a simple sentence, Pogba's display can be summed up as a performance played in fits and starts. Firstly, he completely switched off when Rudiger ran off his back cleverly and gave United a mountain to climb by scoring the opener. The Frenchman was well in front of the German, but the latter tricked his marker and left him in no man's land. No wonder Pogba was bouncing up and down the ground after the error.

For the rest of the first half, he played just alongside Matic and struggled to move it forward. There was almost nothing to show from his side in the higher thirds of the pitch. Defensively too, he was just at an average point.

In the second 45, the World Cup winner stamped his authority a bit more, but only for about 15-20 minutes. During that time, it looked like Pogba controlled the game single-handedly.

It almost seems as though, prior to a match, he goes out saying, "I'll play like a world class player only when I want to."

