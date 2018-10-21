Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United - 5 reasons why this result could mean no "third season" malaise

Martial's brace brought United a point from a tough fixture

Manchester United gained a very capable draw against Chelsea, and at a ground where even under Sir Alex Ferguson they often struggled.

Chelsea opened the scoring via Rudiger in the first half, though a brace from Anthony Martial almost brought them a vital and unexpected win. It was a very late equaliser which brought mixed feelings for both sides, though a draw was possibly a fair result.

Both teams had passion, good spells of play, and even Mourinho himself showed some passion towards the end.

Things heated up on the sidelines as Mourinho found Sarri's assistants celebration disrespectful

Quite a few were expecting a hiding for United, or at the very least a defeat, considering how well Chelsea was playing. And in contrast how poor United was performing lately. However, it was an improvement over recent results and displays, and evidently is something to build on.

But does this mean the talk of Jose's dismissal is overblown? Will the noted "third season syndrome" not appear this time around? And can Jose turn United's season around from here?

United has become much of a banter club of late. Not only have the results been poor, but there have been evident spats between Mourinho and the players, and nearly daily reports of bust-ups, mishaps, and other calamities.

The club clearly has not been structured properly since Sir Alex retired. But it's not about 2013, it's the here and now. What's gone has gone, and one can only look towards the future and live in the present.

So looking to the present and future, can Mourinho withstand this negative "third season"? It's possible that his personality and coaching style ultimately rubs players up the wrong way. This was the case at Real Madrid and Chelsea, notably.

But the following:

Luke Shaw signing a new deal

Martial scoring goals

Still only a few points behind the top four

Having facets of the club beyond his scope that are being mismanaged

Are all points he can use in his favour.

It's possible that he may be able to ride it out, but specific things need to be done.

