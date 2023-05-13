Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Blues' Player Ratings as Raheem Sterling rolls back the years with a clinical brace | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, May 13.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of a struggle, having won just one of their last four games across competitions. They defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in their last league outing, earning a vital three points in the process.

Frank Lampard fielded a strong lineup for this game as he looked to carry his team's positive momentum forward.

Chelsea made a decent start to the game but found themselves a goal down after just 13 minutes on the clock. Renan Lodi provided an assist for Taiwo Awoniyi, who headed in from close-range to make it 1-0. Edouard Mendy had a part to play in the concession of the goal as he looked indecisive whether to come for the ball or stay on his line.

Despite keeping 73% of the ball in the first half, the Blues were unable to claw back into the game. They attempted five shots, hitting the target just once in the first period. To add to their misery, Mateo Kovacic hobbled off just before the break and was replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek as Chelsea trailed Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the interval.

The storyline for the second half was dominated by Raheem Sterling, who scored just six minutes after the restart to restore parity. Trevoh Chalobah made a good run forward and played the ball into the box from the right wing. The ball, however, took a deflection off a defender and fell kindly to Sterling, who smashed it in from six yards out.

Sterling then rolled back the years as he put Chelsea ahead with a lovely finish to leave Keylor Navas stranded in goal. Loftus-Cheek provided an assist for that goal as the Blues overturned a one-goal deficit. However, Awoniyi on the other end was not done either. He scored another header from close-range in the 62nd minute to make it 2-2.

The two teams went back-and-forth until the end but were unable to sneak a result as the game ended 2-2. On that note, let's take a look at Chelsea's player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Edouard Mendy - 5.5/10

Mendy had a poor game between the sticks for Chelsea and failed to make a single save throughout the contest.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7.5/10

Chalobah had a wonderful game as he won all seven of his duels, making four clearances, two tackles, one interception and one block. He also played two key passes, including one that led to Sterling's first goal.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Silva had a decent game in defense for the Blues, winning six of his 10 duels and making three clearances. He also played one key pass and was booked for a foul in the second period.

Benoit Badiashile - 6.5/10

Badiashile had a decent game in defense as he won six of his nine duels, making three clearances, one interception and one tackle.

Lewis Hall - 7/10

Lewis Hall had a great game on the left flank and was active on both the offensive and defensive ends. He won four duels, making one clearance and one tackle. He also played three key passes, six long balls and two crosses.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

Kovacic had a good first half but was subbed off on the cusp of half-time after suffering an injury.

Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

Fernandez put in a combative performance and was one of Chelsea's best players on the pitch. He had 112 touches of the ball and played a game-high 13 long balls for an outfielder. He also won three of his six duels.

Conor Gallagher - 6.5/10

Gallagher had a decent game but was booked for a foul late in the second half.

Noni Madueke - 6.5/10

Madueke had a good game on the right flank, winning nine duels and making two clearances and three tackles in the process.

Joao Felix - 6/10

Felix had the game's first big chance for Chelsea but fired his effort straight at Navas. He had a poor game and was also booked for simulation in the second period.

Raheem Sterling - 8.5/10

Sterling was the star of the show for Chelsea as he scored a seven-minute brace in the second period to turn the game around for his team.

Substitutes

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6.5/10

Loftus-Cheek replaced Kovacic just before half-time and put in a decent performance.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz replaced Felix midway through the second period and played well.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

Ziyech came on for Madueke in the second half and played well.

