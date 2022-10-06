Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: 5 hits and flops as Blues sink Serie A champions with clinical victory | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Chelsea made light work of AC Milan with a 3-0 victory in the Champions League group stages at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, 5 October.

Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James sealed their first European win of the season.

The Blues came into the match with just one point in two games, languishing at the bottom of Group E and desperately needing a win.

Fofana put them in front in the 24th minute after Milan failed to deal with a corner while Aubameyang and James added second and third goals after the break.

The Rossoneri, who'd won five of their previous eight games in all competitions before last night, were on the back foot for much of the game.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



Total domination from Chelsea against the Italian giants. The best performance of the season. Things are looking up.



Fikayo Tomori, a former Chelsea player, failed to deal with a cross from James, allowing Aubameyang to double the home side's advantage in the 56th minute.

Shortly after, James put the game beyond doubt with a confident finish into the top corner with the Milan backline once again stationary.

Graham Potter's side are now up to second place in the group, ahead of the Rossoneri on goal difference, and visit Milan next week in another promising showdown.

Here are five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Reece James (Chelsea)

Back to his best!

It hasn't been the best start to the new season for Reece James. He has struggled to replicate staggering numbers from last campaign (16 direct goal involvements), registering just one goal and assist each in eight appearances so far.

However, the 22-year-old showed flashes of his old self with an imperious display last night, capped off with a fine assist and a goal against the Serie A champions.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 22 - Aged 22 years and 301 days, Reece James is the youngest Chelsea player ever to both score and assist a goal in the same UEFA Champions League game. Star. 22 - Aged 22 years and 301 days, Reece James is the youngest Chelsea player ever to both score and assist a goal in the same UEFA Champions League game. Star. https://t.co/39Qia93ze5

He found Aubameyang for Chelsea's second of the night with an excellent cross for the Gabon international to tap home from six yards out. Just five minutes later, James got on the scoresheet himself with a clinical finish into the roof of the net to put the final nail in Milan's coffin.

He became the youngest Chelsea player to score and assist in a single Champions League match at just 22 years and 301 days of age. This performance was a much-needed boost for James.

Flop: Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

A night to forget for the former Chelsea hitman

Olivier Giroud returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time since leaving Chelsea in 2021 and it wasn't a memorable reunion to say the least. The Frenchman cut an isolated figure for much of the game, devoid of proper service upfront and showing no intent off the ball.

Forget scoring, the former Blues striker failed to muster a single shot in 73 minutes of action at his old stomping ground, while completing only nine passes. For context, both goalkeepers on the night, Kepa Arrizabalaga (12) and Ciprian Tatarusanu (30), completed more passes than Giroud.

To his consolation, however, the 36-year-old was given a warm reception by the Blues fans, who applauded him as he made his way to the bench late on in the game.

Hit: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea)

Goals in back-to-back games for the Gabonese striker

Speaking of strikers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted for the second game in a row and showed what he can offer the team.

Having struck against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend, the Gabon international followed it up with a simple tap-in.

VBET News @VBETnews

2 goals

1 assist



A good start of life for Aubameyang at Chelsea



#UCL 🏟️ 4 games2 goals1 assistA good start of life for Aubameyang at Chelsea 🏟️ 4 games⚽️ 2 goals🅰️ 1 assistA good start of life for Aubameyang at Chelsea#UCL https://t.co/pA3HLx0Ol9

James picked him out with a good cross, and as Tomori failed to intercept, Aubameyang comfortably slotted the ball home from six yards.

From making a poor Chelsea debut last month to scoring in back-to-back games, the former Borussia Dortmund star has turned it around quickly.

Flop: Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan)

The 25-year-old had a tough night at the Bridge

Chelsea's high pressing really had Fode Ballo-Toure on the ropes as the Senegal international struggled to cope. He went into the books in just the 15th minute for a foul on James before conceding a free-kick seven minutes later for a handball.

Ballo-Toure managed to steady the ship for the remainder of the half. However, he came a cropper again in the second period with a poor attempt at defending Chelsea's second goal. James had no issue sending a cross beyond him for Aubameyang to convert.

The 25-year-old then remained a mute spectator as Raheem Sterling laid off for James to fire the home side's third of the night.

Hit: Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

The former Milan star came back to haunt his former club

Another player who had a big night against his former club was Thiago Silva. The Brazilian looked solid at the back all night while also posing a huge threat from set-pieces.

Plying his trade with Milan for three years between 2009 and 2012, Silva came up against them for the first time since leaving the San Siro a decade ago.

Conn @ConnCFC Thiago Silva appreciation tweet. What a player he is Thiago Silva appreciation tweet. What a player he is

It was certainly a reunion he'd remember as the Chelsea skipper piled the pressure on the Serie A champions with his aerial prowess early on.

His heading ability was on full display, and one such moment resulted in his team's opening goal as Silva's attempt came off Tatarusanu before Fofana slammed it home.

Defensively, too, the veteran centre-back came up trumps, combining excellent vision and pace to jump into challenges, including a great tackle on Rafael Leao to win back possession early on.

