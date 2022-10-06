Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: 5 talking points as Blues sink Italian champions to secure first UCL win | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Chelsea beat AC Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (October 5) for their first UEFA Champions League win of the season. The result revived their hopes of reaching the Round of 16 after a stuttering start to the campaign.

Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James sunk a hapless Rossoneri at Stamford Bridge. Stefano Pioli's side were second best for much of the game and looked shaky at the back while offering no real threat going forward.

The Blues, who've themselves been erratic so far, turned in arguably their best performance of the season on Wednesday. It marked Graham Potter's second win in three matches as Chelsea boss in what was their most convincing display under the English tactician.

With this victory, the Premier League giants are now in second place in Group E with four points. AC Milan also have four points, but are behind Potter's team on goal difference.

The two sides will meet again on October 11 for the return fixture at San Siro. Whichever team wins on that occasion will be overwhelming favorites to make it out of the group stages and into the knockout rounds.

Before we get there, though, here are the five major talking points from the match at Stamford Bridge:

#5 Wesley Fofana's celebrations cut short by worrying injury

Wesley Fofana grieves in pain after suffering an injury that forced him off in the first half

Wesley Fofana was signed on a £70 million transfer from Leicester City this summer. The young centre-back is still settling into his new club and took a big step in that direction against AC Milan.

Fofana opened the scoring for Chelsea, his maiden goal for the club, with a neat finish into the bottom corner following a scramble in the box. The hosts threatened Milan from set pieces on multiple occasions.

One of Ben Chilwell's corners was met by Thiago Silva, whose header came off goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu. As the visitors struggled to clear the ball, Fofana was on hand to turn home the rebound.

However, the Frenchman's celebrations were cut short after he sustained a knee injury which forced him off in the 38th minute. Fofana returned from an ACL injury only for the final matches of last season and Blues fans will hope his latest knock isn't too serious.

However, post-match images coming out of Stamford Bridge worryingly showed Fofana on crutches. Graham Potter also admitted that he had concerns over the severity of his injury.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is picking up pace upfront at Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring Chelsea's second goal against AC Milan.

Another summer acquisition, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged his first goal for Chelsea over the weekend in a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. He followed that up with another goal on Wednesday night against AC Milan to make it two from two.

The Gabonese international converted a brilliant cross from Reece James by tapping home from just six yards out. By doing so, he doubled Chelsea's advantage on the night and set them on their way to a much-needed win.

It was also his first goal in the Champions League in five years, having been absent from the competition throughout his time with Arsenal and Barcelona.

Aubameyang was criticized for a poor Chelsea debut last month but has now struck in back-to-back games. The Gabonese star seems to be picking up pace at his new club and will look to continue firing in goals for the Blues.

#3 Forgetful return to Stamford Bridge for AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori

Olivier Giroud (right) was starved of chances on his return to Stamford Bridge

It was a night of reunions at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Thiago Silva came up against his former club AC Milan, while Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori returned to their old stomping ground.

Silva had a big night against the Rossoneri, putting up a solid display in defense. The Brazilian made two interceptions, a tackle and a clearance to help Chelsea keep a cleansheet.

However, the two former Chelsea players failed to make a mark for Milan.

Giroud didn't take a single shot all game while also struggling to press off the ball. He only had 20 touches in 73 minutes of action, completing just 64% of his passes.

Tomori, meanwhile, looked alright at times at the heart of the AC Milan defense but his defining moment was a negative one. The Englishman failed to intercept a cross from Reece James, which resulted in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring the Blues' second goal.

#2 Reece James packs a punch

Reece James (right) got a goal and an assist against AC Milan in yet another superb performance

Reece James made a case for being the best right-back in the Premier League last season with imperious displays. Following a slow start this term, he reminded the football community just what he's capable of on his day.

James bagged a goal and an assist for Chelsea to play a big role in their win over AC Milan.

The 22-year-old sent in a sublime cross for Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang to convert from close range early in the second half. He then netted Chelsea's third with a confident finish into the roof of the net at the near-post from Raheem Sterling's lay-off to settle the contest once and for all.

#1 The race for knockouts qualification is back on in Group E

Chelsea have blown the qualification race open with a superb display on Wednesday

Coming into the match, Chelsea were at the bottom of Group E with just a point, while AC Milan were in second place with four points.

However, the standings saw a drastic alteration on Wednesday night. The Blues have now usurped the Italian champions to move into second place, courtesy of their superior goal-difference (+2 to Milan's -1).

With the sides set to clash again next week at the San Siro, the race for the round of 16 is heating up. Red Bull Slazburg are currently in pole position, having beaten Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 at home on Wednesday. The Austrian outfit will play Dinamo once again away from home on October 11.

With at least one of AC Milan or Chelsea bound to drop points again next week, a Salzburg victory in Zagreb will pile more pressure on the two European giants. The team that emerges victorious at the San Siro will undoubtedly give themselves a better chance of progressing into the Round of 16.

