Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Player ratings for the Blues as clinical display ensures first European win of the season | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Chelsea beat AC Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (October 5) to pick up their first victory of the UEFA Champions League season.

Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James secured all three points for Graham Potter's side. The Rossoneri were second best for much of the game, spending large swathes of their time in their own half and struggling to produce their best game.

Fofana opened the scoring in the 24th minute following mayhem inside the box. Aubameyang then doubled Chelsea's advantage with a simple tap-in from six yards out early into the restart.

James, who assisted the Gabonese forward, then put the final nail in Milan's coffin another five minutes later to end the tie as a contest.

The Premier League side came into the match desperately seeking victory and found exactly that following a clinical display to get their European campaign back on track.

They now have four points, as many as Milan, but rank ahead of them on goal difference. The Serie A outfit will be seeking revenge at the San Siro next week in the return fixture.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

The Spaniard kept his place between the sticks despite Edouard Mendy returning from a knee injury. He bagged his first European clean sheet of the season, having conceded twice from as many appearances before tonight.

Wesley Fofana - N/A

He got Chelsea up and running for the night with a delightful finish into the far post but his time on the field was unfortunately cut short by a knee injury in the 38th minute.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The Brazilian came up against his old team for the first time since leaving the club in 2012 and successfully kept them at arm's length, though he faced little challenge from Milan's forwards.

He, in fact, piled the pressure on the visitors early on after winning multiple headers from corners, one of which resulted in Fofana's goal.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 7/10

He played for the first time under Potter and put on a good show, making four clearances and blocking one shot.

Reece James - 8/10

James hasn't had the best start to the season but showed flashes of his old self which ripped through defenses last season to bag a goal and an assist on the night. He's the youngest Chelsea player ever to record such a feat in the Champions League.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7.5/10

With a terrier-like display in midfield, Loftus-Cheek shone bright for the Blues. His off-the-ball movements were fantastic and played a key role in winning back possession while also bagging an assist for their opening goal.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

The former Real Madrid midfielder regained possession in good positions early on but his overall impact was minimal.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

The former Leicester City man made excellent runs down the left to become a big attacking threat for Milan, completing three crosses. He also helped in the build-up to Chelsea's third goal.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Mount appeared to have doubled Chelsea's advantage but was correctly ruled out for offside. He overcame his frustration to continue to pose a threat to the Rossoneri and created some excellent chances.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7.5/10

He followed up his strike from the Crystal Palace victory with a vital goal here, tapping home from almost point-blank range for his second Chelsea goal since arriving from Barcelona.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

His combination with Mount was excellent and made some wonderful layoffs. Sterling was later rewarded for his efforts with an assist for Chelsea's third goal.

Substitutes

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5/10

He came on for Fofana in the first half and looked solid.

Conor Gallagher - 7/10

Gallagher worked nicely with Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho to keep Milan at bay and ensure they had a clean sheet.

Jorginho - 7/10

The Italian kept the ball moving with accurate passes.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

He replaced Mount and helped Chelsea maintain control of the game in the closing stages.

Armando Broja - 6.5/10

The Albanian youngster held the ball up well.

