Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Rossoneri Player ratings as Serie A champions get humbled following lacklustre display | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Chelsea cruised past AC Milan 3-0 on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 5).

Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James scored to give the Blues their first win of the season in the competition. Milan, who sat three points ahead of them coming into the game, put on a toothless display and were shambolic in defence.

Besides a spell of pressure early on, Stefano Pioli's side were second best on the night and spent much of the time in their own half. With the win, Chelsea now move to second place in Group E on goal difference ahead of the San Siro return next week.

On that note, here are the player ratings for AC Milan:

Ciprian Tatarusanu - 6/10

The Milan custodian had no chance with all three Chelsea goals.

Sergino Dest - 4/10

Dest had nothing meaningful to offer either side of the pitch and also struggled to cope with Mason Mount. With each passing game, it's becoming clear why Barcelona were so keen to offload him.

Pierre Kalulu - 6.5/10

Milan's best defender of the night, Kalulu rescued his team on a few occasions with a few crucial tackles and interceptions. However, he could've done better for Chelsea's third.

Fikayo Tomori - 5/10

He failed to deal with a cross from Reece James, allowing Aubameyang to tap home Chelsea's second. It wasn't a glorious return to Stamford Bridge for the former Blues defender.

Fodo Ballo-Toure - 4/10

His defending for James' cross was poor and was easily beaten in the build-up to Chelsea's third as well. It was an awful game from the Milan full-back.

Ismael Bennacer - 6/10

The Algerian struggled to defend set-piece situations and lost possession on numerous occasions.

Sandro Tonali - 6/10

He sat deep and looked to get his team forward with long balls. Tonali struggled to keep up with Chelsea whenever the hosts were on the offensive.

Rade Krunic - 6/10

Krunic missed a glorious chance to equalise by sending the ball over the top when scoring seemed to be the easier option. Besides that moment, he was largely anonymous on the night.

Charles De Ketelaere - 6/10

The Belgian had a good chance to score, but saw his effort saved by Chelsea custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga. For the rest of the game, De Ketelaare was on the fringes.

Rafael Leao - 7/10

Leao was solid but not spectacular. He worked his fingers to the bone to make things happen but came up short.

Olivier Giroud - 5/10

The former Chelsea hitman also had a forgettable return to Stamford Bridge, cutting a forlorn figure up front. Giroud was devoid of service for much of the game but also didn't press hard enough off the ball.

Ratings of AC Milan substitutes against Chelsea

Matteo Gabbia - 6/10

With Chelsea already 3-0 up, Gabbia merely helped ensure that the visitors didn't concede any more.

Ante Rebic - 5/10

He looked to inject energy into the Rossoneri attack, but it was too little too late.

Brahim Diaz - 6/10

Diaz showed off his ball-winning prowess and might have helped Milan regain control in midfield had he started.

Divock Origi - N/A

The Belgian was not up to scratch on his England return.

Tommaso Pobega - N/A

He was barely visible on the night.

