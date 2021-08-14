Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as European champions start campaign with a comfortable victory | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea got their 2021/22 Premier League season off to a fine start by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah scored one goal apiece for the reigning European champions in a routine victory.

The Blues were in control of the match right from the start and found the lead through an impeccable free-kick from Alonso.

Pulisic doubled the advantage just minutes before half-time and debutant Chalobah added gloss to the scoreline with a superb long-range effort.

The Eagles rarely offered any challenge and finished the game with just four shots, of which only one was on target.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

It's difficult to rate someone when he is rarely involved. Mendy comfortably had his easiest outing of the year as Palace made just one shot on target. A clean sheet to get his season off.

Trevoh Chalobah - 8/10

The 22-year-old capped off an impressive debut topped by a superb long-distance strike. He was always confident and looked right at home. It could be his breakout season.

Andreas Christensen - 8.5/10

Christensen was rock solid in defense. His passing was accurate (94% completion rate) and he read the game brilliantly, making three clearances and interceptions each.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

The German had a rather quiet evening as Palace rarely tested him, but he sure produced a wonderful recovery to deny Wilfried Zaha after the break.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

The Chelsea skipper's work-rate continues to impress no end, as he worked hard both on and off the ball to make things happen. He won five tackles and duels each.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

He was at the heart of everything good which stemmed from Chelsea and worked superbly with Kovacic once again.

Mateo Kovacic - 7.5/10

Tidy in possession and made a simple assist for Chalobah. A routine evening.

Marcos Alonso - 7.5/10

He got the ball rolling with a sublime free-kick, Chelsea's first of the season, and remained a huge threat down the left flank for the remainder of the game too. Twenty-five goals in the league for the Spaniard now, the most by a defender!

Mason Mount - 8/10

Mount was full of energy, running into spaces and getting the ball into dangerous positions. He couldn't get on the scoresheet or the assist column, but was central to Chelsea's attacking game.

Christian Pulisic - 8/10

Christian Pulisic.

Captain America loves scoring against Crystal Palace and bagged another one today with a poacher's effort. A constant threat in the match.

Timo Werner - 6/10

As usual, Werner ran off the shoulder of the last man and played an important role in building attacks. But once again, the cutting edge was lacking from his game.

Substitutes

Reece James - 6.5/10

He looked to fire up the attack with his forward runs but also kept his flank in check with an interception and tackle each.

Kai Havertz - N/A

The German came on late to see off the match.

Emerson Palmieri - N/A

Chelsea's last substitution of the evening, he too was subbed to close out the game.

