Chelsea 3-0 Luton: 5 Talking Points as Raheem Sterling runs the show in the Blues' first win | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea showed their class in a resounding 3-0 win over newly-promoted Luton Town in the Premier League on Friday, August 26.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of London rivals West Ham United. Despite drawing level in that game, Mauricio Pochettino's side fell behind in the second half and failed to recover from it. The Argentine named a strong lineup this time around as he looked to seal the team's first win.

Luton, on the other hand, were given a harsh welcome to the Premier League by Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening weekend as they were crushed 4-1. Their game against Burnley last weekend was postponed due to work at their home ground. However, the new boys were ready to face one of the most successful sides in English football over the last couple of decades.

The first half was a fairly one-sided affair as Chelsea dominated the game with the ball at their feet. Barring a few chances against the run of play, Luton barely had anything to go toe-to-toe with their hosts. Owing to this disparity, the Blues capitalized on their momentum and grabbed the lead after 17 minutes.

Raheem Sterling received the ball from Levi Colwill on the edge of Luton's box, before darting goalwards as he beat three defenders. He then fired a low shot past Thomas Kaminski into the goal to make it 1-0 to Chelsea. The hosts attempted six more shots in the first period but hit the target just once more.

The first half ended 1-0.

Chelsea came out for the second period with a spring in their step as they looked to try and put the game beyond Luton Town's reach. They succeeded in their efforts as Malo Gusto and Raheem Sterling combined yet again in the same order for 2-0 in the 68th minute. From that point on, the game was firmly in the hosts' control.

New-boy Nicolas Jackson then scored his maiden goal for the Blues as Sterling turned provider with a lovely assist for 3-0 in the 75th minute.

The hosts held on to secure their first win of the season, and on that note, let's take a look at the five major talking points.

#5. Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea the lead with a lovely solo effort

The Blues made a positive start to the game and looked to control the tempo of the proceedings as they were buoyed by a vociferous home crowd. They dominated possession in the early exchanges and created multiple chances early in the first half. This pushed Luton Town deep back into their own half as they struggled to contain the hosts.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Chelsea after 17 minutes with a lovely weaving run through the visitors' defense before firing a low effort into the net. He dribbled past three defenders before finding the bottom-left corner with a clinical finish.

#4. Just one goal scored despite an exciting first half

Chelsea dominated the ball in the first period, keeping it for 70% of the time. They attempted seven shots with that possession, hitting the target twice. Sterling's solo effort put the hosts ahead after a spell of dominance as they tried to build on that confidence and push for more goals. However, they also suffered a couple of scares.

Carlton Morris found himself through on goal later in the first period after the Blues' backline played him onside. Things were not easy for him, though, as Levi Colwill stepped across from the left side of the pitch to track Morris down before thwarting his attempt to score. The visitors attempted three shots in the first period and failed to hit the target, but were lucky being just a goal behind.

#3. Gusto and Sterling combined yet again to make it 2-0

Chelsea were electric at the start of the second half as they created several chances in quick succession in a bid to take the game away from Luton Town. They pressed forward with both wing-backs taking up high positions up the field. This allowed them to box Luton's defense in as they looked to extend their lead.

Malo Gusto and Sterling combined once again in the 68th minute as the former played a lovely pass across goal towards the latter, who tapped-in with ease to make it 2-0.

#2. Nicolas Jackson bags first goal for Blues against Luton Town

After two successive starts without being involved in much goalmouth action, Chelsea's new striker signed from Villarreal finally opened his account. It took him nearly 250 minutes of game-time for the Blues before he got on the scoresheet.

The hosts dominated the game and looked electric in the second half as they looked to control the tempo of the game. Sterling grabbed his and the team's second goal midway through the second period as Luton had the wind removed from their sails. Sterling then turned provider, providing an accurate assist for Nicolas Jackson to score from.

#1. Mauricio Pochettino racks up first Premier League win as Chelsea boss

Having enjoyed a fairly successful spell in the league earlier with Tottenham, wherein he managed over 250 games, with his teams scoring 450 goals. However, the Argentine was looking to redeem himself after a rather embarrassing exit from North London as he signed with Chelsea.

The last two games were tough affairs as the Blues looked lackluster in front of goal and did not appear to have answers for the questions their opponents posed. Tonight, however, the story was different as Pochettino's side looked set-up for the three points right from the referee's first whistle.