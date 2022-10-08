Chelsea 3- 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: The Blues' Player Rating as Graham Potter's men dislodge toothless Wolves | EPL 2022-23

The Graham Potter project at Chelsea seems to be up and running. After a fine Champions League win over AC Milan in midweek, the Blues romped to a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday (October 8).

Chelsea dominated play from the outset at Stamford Bridge, with the embattled visitors struggling to keep a hold of the ball and giving it away in advanced positions. The home team fashioned numerous chances in the first half but failed to convert any of them.

Wolves keeper Jose Sa also put in a good shift to keep the Chelsea attackers at bay. Everything changed in first-half stoppage time when Mason Mount managed a beautiful floating cross into the box that was met by a loopy header by Kai Havertz to open the scoring.

The Blues added a second after the break following some great interplay between Christian Pulisic and Mount before the former entered the box from the left to slot it past the keeper.

Things would get better for the Blues in the 90th minute when substitutes Mateo Kovacic and Armando Broja combined to score their third. Broja latched on to Kovacic's through ball to neatly finish it into the far corner to net his first Chelsea goal.

Here are the player ratings for the home team.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

Had very little to do but did it with confidence. Kepa retained his spot in the team because of good form. Here, he showed composure again, for the most part, saving the two attempts on his goal while sweeping well and playing out from the back decently.

Cesar Azpilicueta- 7/10

The veteran right-back was inspirational in the game. His marauding runs down the flank and subsequent crosses set up many chances but the forwards could not convert them. The Spaniard could have scored a goal himself from a corner had he been a little luckier.

Trevor Chalobah- 6.5/10

Centre-half Chalobah was rarely put under threat by the returning Diego Costa and his fellow Wolves attackers. He looked assured on the ball and in sync with his central-defensive partner.

Kalidou Koulibaly- 7/10

A towering presence at the back, Koulibaly not only dealt with the meager threat he faced, but he also passed the ball forward with aplomb to initiate attacks.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek- 6/10

Loftus-Cheek was given a start and did well but never stood out amongst a pool of impressive Chelsea players. Could have offered more going forward and was taken off in the second half.

Connor Gallagher- 7.5/10

Starting on the right of three advanced players, Gallagher was immense. He drifted in often and his venomous passing and dribbling kept the visiting defense busy.

Mason Mount- 7/10

Two fine assists for the playmaker capped off a good night. However, he could have himself gotten on the scoresheet had he been a bit more accurate with his shooting.

Christian Pulisic- 7.5/10

Starting on the left in a forward position, Pulisic dribbled well, passed well and shot well in a performance that will give him confidence. The American could have scored more had there been a little more precision in his attack.

Kai Havertz- 6.5/10

The German started as the most advanced player on the pitch for Chelsea. Havertz opened the scoring with an ingenious header late in the first half. However, should have scored more given the way Chelsea were playing. He still seems more potent playing behind a central striker rather than starting as a center-forward himself.

Substitutes

Mateo Kovacic- 7/10

He provided the assist with a fine through ball for the third goal. Moved the ball forward well during his stint.

Reece James- 6.5/10

A man in form, the England international was surprisingly benched on the night but came on late in the second half and did not put a foot wrong.

Hakim Ziyech- 6/10

The winger was neither great nor bad during his short stay on the pitch.

Armando Broja- 7/10

The Albanian showed why people rate him so highly while taking his goal with aplomb and class. Surely one for the future.

Carney Chukwuemeka- N/A

Came on late and did not have a major say on the proceedings.

