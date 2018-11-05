×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace: 5 Talking Points

Nived Zenith
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.59K   //    05 Nov 2018, 02:01 IST

Chelsea climbed to second in the table with that win over Crystal Palace
Chelsea climbed to second in the table with that win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners against Crystal Palace on Sunday during their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge as they leapfrogged Liverpool on goal difference to secure second place in the table. Maurizio Sarri's men showed tremendous character to come out on top in the end despite not quite hitting their lofty standards in what proved to be a sluggish first half performance.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, after getting on the end of a cut-back from Pedro, to give the hosts an advantage while heading into the half-time interval. However, the visitors took advantage of Chelsea's slow start in the second half through Andros Townsend's equalizer in the 53rd minute, but the celebrations did not last too long either.

Morata restored Chelsea's lead in the 65th minute when Eden Hazard, who came on as a second-half substitute, delivered a well-worked set-piece routine towards the far post for the Spaniard to bag his brace on the night. The Blues completed the rout just five minutes later through Pedro, who deservedly got on the end of a low cross from Marcos Alonso to highlight his impressive outing with a goal.

The result meant that Chelsea continue to remain in touching distance with Manchester City and helped them push ahead of Liverpool on goal difference. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the major talking points from the game:

#1 The records continue to tumble under Maurizio Sarri

Sarri has enjoyed a flawless start to life in England
Sarri has enjoyed a flawless start to life in England

Perhaps no other set of fans or group of players are so used to adapting themselves to the ways of a new manager as those at Chelsea over the years, thanks to Roman Abramovich's relentless quest for perfection. Maurizio Sarri, the latest candidate to have occupied the hot-seat at Stamford Bridge, has taken very little or not time at all to get used to the demands of the Premier League.

The Italian has forged together a commendable 11-game unbeaten run in the Premier League since taking over in west London and equalled Frank Clark's record dating back to 1994 with Nottingham Forest for the longest undefeated start for a new manager in the top-flight.

Chelsea are also the first team in Europe to complete more than 7000 passes across all competitions after they racked up an impressive 800 passes - the highest by any team in England this weekend - during their win over Palace on Sunday.

The early signs continue to remain positive for Sarri as he looks determined to outshine every single one of his predecessors at the club with his exciting brand of football.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Crystal Palace Eden Hazard Alvaro Morata Roy Hodgson Maurizio Sarri Football Top 5/Top 10
Nived Zenith
SENIOR ANALYST
An aspiring sports journalist who likes to live life on the edge. Avid reader and a life-long Chelsea fan :)
Top 5 performers for Chelsea against Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea thrash Crystal Palace 3-1
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace: 5 Hits and Flops, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to place second bid for Premier League...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who need to leave their teams...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League- 7 best budget options after...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Can Crystal Palace end their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us