Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United: 5 Hits and Flops as Blues go top of the league | Premier League 2020-21 

Chelsea hosted Leeds United in an enthralling game at Stamford Bridge this weekend. The Blues, who were on a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions coming into this game, recovered from a goal down to go top of the 2020-21 Premier League.

The hosts started the game brightly, with Olivier Giroud, who made a rare Premier League start for Chelsea, heading narrowly off-target. However, it was the visitors who took the lead in the fourth minute of the game when Patrick Bamford finished off an exhilarating counterattack to beat Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea pushed forward in search of the equaliser, but Timo Werner squandered an opportunity only a couple of yards out of goal. The hosts were finally rewarded for their efforts when the in-form Olivier Giroud scored after a great cross from Reece James.

Both the teams kept going back and forth for the rest of the first half, but there were no more goals in the game before the break.

The second half started with Chelsea dominating possession, but the visitors looked threatening on the break. Nevertheless, the hosts had multiple opportunities to take the lead and finally did so when they scored their second goal at the hour mark.

Kurt Zouma headed in Mason Mount's cross to score his fourth goal of the season. Leeds pushed forward in search of the equaliser, but the hosts managed to cling on to their lead.

Chelsea were able to finally put the game to bed in the dying moments when substitute Christian Pulisic scored from a Timo Werner pass to ensure all three points for his side.

The game was much closer than the scoreline suggested, as Leeds had another encouraging performance, and Marcelo Bielsa must be encouraged by the fight his team showed.

However, Chelsea took all three points that took them top of the Premier League. In the process, Frank Lampard's side continued their unbeaten run in all competitions and look a legitimate contender for the Premier League title this season.

On that note, let us look at the five hits and flops from either team in the game.

#5 Hit: Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

Chelsea vs Leeds United - Premier League

Patrick Bamford returned to his former club for the first time with Leeds United. The striker started off in the best possible fashion, showing great composure to round the Chelsea keeper to give Leeds an early lead. That was his eighth goal in the Premier League this season.

Bamford found it difficult to stay involved in the second half, as the Blues dominated the game. However, the former Chelsea player looked dangerous every time he received the ball around the opposition box.

The striker has faced doubts over his ability to perform in the Premier League, but he continues to prove his doubters wrong. Leeds United faithful will hope that Bamford continues his goal-scoring run to keep his team in the Premier League next season.

#4 Flop: Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Chelsea vs Leeds United - Premier League

Timo Werner started the game on the left after being rested in mid-week. The striker looked to use his extraordinary pace against the Leeds defenders but lacked the finishing touch throughout the game.

Chelsea could have easily scored more goals on the night if not for Werner squandering his opportunities. The German somehow failed to score from close range, hitting the bar at the back post.

Advertisement

The German striker wrapped up his energetic but rather erratic performance with a great run in the dying moments of the game to assist Christian Pulisic's goal.

His performance was full of energy and effort; however, Werner has looked worryingly short of confidence in front of goal in recent weeks. Chelsea have not been made to pay for his misses yet, but Frank Lampard will hope that Werner gets back to his efficient best soon.