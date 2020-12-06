Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United: Player ratings as the Blues go top | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea went top of the Premier League on Saturday evening, after a 3-1 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors took the lead early in the game through former Chelsea player Patrick Bamford, following a sublime pass from Kalvin Phillips. However, Frank Lampard's side never really looked flustered and created a number of chances throughout the game.

Olivier Giroud scored the equaliser in the first half, after a superb move ended with Reece James crossing to the Frenchman in the box.

In the second half, slack Leeds defending from a corner allowed Kurt Zouma to head home his fourth goal of the season. Christian Pulisic then sealed the points in injury time by finishing off a superb counter-attack led by Timo Werner.

Here's how each player fared for the Blues.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Edouard Mendy - 5/10

Mendy could have done better to stop Bamford's goal. He should really have come out of his box and dealt with the danger before the ball even got to the Leeds striker.

Reece James - 7/10

James was outstanding for Chelsea. He was defensively strong against anyone Leeds threw at him. Going forward, his delivery was spot on, as exemplified by the pass to Giroud for the equaliser.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Zouma started the game shakily and was beaten too easily by Phillips' pass for Bamford's opener. However, he made amends by scoring a superb header from a Mason Mount corner.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The Chelsea captain was a brickwall in defence. Silva made some crucial interventions and also set Chelsea attacks on their way with some crisp passing out of defence.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

Chilwell would have liked to have been a little more involved in Chelsea's attacking play. He might also consider himself a little lucky to not concede a late penalty for a tackle on Ian Poveda.

N'Golo Kante - 6/10

Kante had a decent game at the base of the Chelsea midfield. He prevented Mateusz Klich from dominating play with his running into space, which ensured Chelsea always had a grip on the tempo of the game.

Kai Havertz - 5/10

Out of the attacking players that started the game for Chelsea, Havertz had the least impact. He struggled to get into it and was taken off midway through the second half to be replaced by Kovacic.

Mason Mount - 8/10

Mount was excellent in his role on the left side of three midfielders. He was always quick on the half-turn to progress the ball from midfield and his set-pieces were menacing all game.

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10

Ziyech was instrumental in the build-up to the Chelsea equaliser, with a perfect weight of pass to play James through on the right flank. His hamstring injury was the lone cloud over a terrific day for Chelsea.

Timo Werner - 6/10

Werner inexplicably missed a great chance in the first half when he was right underneath the bar. He was then denied by a great Meslier save in the second half, but made a contribution in injury time when he set up Pulisic's goal.

Olivier Giroud - 7/10

Six goals in his last six Premier League starts is a return that Giroud can be proud of. Once again, he played his role to perfection and was a constant threat when attacking Mount's set-pieces.

Substitutes

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

He played 65 minutes and was sharp with his movement, even if his dribbling was sometimes a bit rusty. His goal right at the end of the game will do his confidence a world of good.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Kovacic came on in the second half to replace Havertz, as Lampard looked to tighten up the midfield after his side took the lead.

Tammy Abraham - 6/10

After replacing Giroud, Abraham had one chance but put his shot wide of Meslier's far post.