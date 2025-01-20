Chelsea 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Player Ratings as Blues win at home

Chelsea secured a 3-1 win at home over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday, January 20. The West London side had three different goalscorers, with strikes from Tosin Adarabioyo (24'), Marc Cucurella (60'), and Noni Madueke (65') securing the result.

Matt Doherty scored for Wolves in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, but his goal proved to be mere consolation.

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez - 6.5/10

Sanchez had a decent game for the hosts, with the exception of his mistake, which led to a Wolverhampton Wanderers goal. He made three saves.

Reece James - 8/10

The Blues captain completed 90% of the 67 passes he attempted and won three tackles. He also created two chances.

Trevoh Chalobah - 8/10

The defender was solid for Chelsea in his first game after being recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace. He created two chances, provided one assist, and won six out of eight duels.

Tosin Adarabioyo - 8.5 /10

Adarabioyo completed the most passes (87) in the match and opened the scoring with a fine finish.

Marc Cucurella - 8.5/10

The Euro 2024 winner had a fine game for his side and marked his appearance with a goal to secure the win. He made 10 recoveries in the match.

Moises Caicedo- 7.5/10

The Ecuadorian midfielder had a decent game at the heart of the Chelsea midfield. He completed 86% of his 59 passes and won two out of three tackles in the game.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall- 7.5/10

The former Leicester City midfielder completed 94% of his 33 passes and won the two tackles he entered.

Cole Palmer - 7/10

The Englishman had a decent game despite failing to get on the scoring or assist charts in the game. He created two chances and tested the opposition keeper once.

Pedro Neto - 6.5/10

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward did not do much to excite against his former side. He created one chance and failed to take a shot during his time on the pitch.

Noni Madueke- 8/10

The English midfielder marked his appearance with a strike to help secure the win despite losing 11 duels in the game.

Nicolas Jackson - 7/10

The Senegalese striker had a decent game for Chelsea despite failing to find the back of the net. He created two chances and tested the opposition keeper once from his 27 touches in the game.

Chelsea substitutions

Jason Sancho - 7/10

The Manchester United loanee came on just after the hour mark and was a lively addition to the game. He completed 13/14 passes and won 2/4 duels.

Axel Disasi - 6.5/10

The defender came on in the second half and helped his side secure the victory. He completed 7/9 passes and made one interception.

Malo Gusto- 7/10

Malo Gusto came on late in the game and helped his side secure the victory. He was the most fouled player in the game following his introduction, getting fouled three times.

Joao Felix - NA

The Portuguese star came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game.

Tyrique George - NA

The youngster came on late for the hosts and did not have enough time to affect the game.

