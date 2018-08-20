Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal: 4 Key Takeaways from this season's first game at Stamford Bridge

Shoaib Khan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
329   //    20 Aug 2018, 06:19 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Wow. What a game it was!

Chelsea defeated Arsenal 3-2 with Marcos Alonso's 81st-minute winner proving to be the difference in the London derby.

The clash at Stamford Bridge, Maurizio Sarri's first at home, began at a frantic pace and it only took nine minutes for the hosts to get in front through Pedro. Alvaro Morata got off the mark for the season 11 minutes later after getting on the end of Cesar Azpilicueta's long ball once again.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan halved the deficit on 37 minutes and created Alex Iwobi's equaliser four minutes later.

Eden Hazard's influential impact off the bench was then the game changer for the Blues, the Belgian beating Lacazette down the line and putting it into the box for Alonso to guide into the net.

Here are four takeaways from the game.

#1 Helpless in defence

With both sides clashing under new managers at the helm, it's fair to say that both bosses need to work on the defensive shape of their team.

Arsenal's concerns with protecting their goal has been common knowledge of its spectators, whereas Sarriball is prone to leaving gaps at the back.

The Gunners' fullbacks were consistently done by balls over the top for Chelsea's runners, with Bellerin a particular liability when he makes a push up the field.

Chelsea, who are associated with conservative football, also had problems with the positioning of their fullbacks. The adventurous Alonso was caught out by Bellerin on a few occasions and even the ever-reliable Azpilicueta failed to track Iwobi into the area for Arsenal's second.

#2 Guendouzi is the real deal

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

One Arsenal player who can take some sort of pride away from their Premier League start is Matteo Guendouzi.

The Frenchman made a promising display against Manchester City last week and continued to impress when matched against Jorginho and Kante in Chelsea's midfield.

Playing alongside Granit Xhaka, Guendouzi's performance was levels above his senior, with the Swiss international hooked at half-time.

Guendouzi, on the other hand, made the most tackles and interceptions for the Gunners, whilst also supporting those in front of him with passes breaking the lines. In the end, Guendouzi had a pass accuracy of 93%.

Shoaib Khan
CONTRIBUTOR
Student. Freelance football writer. Manchester United supporter.
Analysing the Chelsea v Arsenal game at Stamford Bridge
