Norwich City vs Chelsea: 5 men who were brilliant for Frank Lampard | Premier League 2019/20

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.83K // 25 Aug 2019, 00:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tammy Abraham's brace powered Chelsea to their first victory this season

Chelsea traveled to Carrow Road to face newcomers Norwich City, who were coming off a brilliant 3-1 win over Newcastle United. For Frank Lampard though, things had not been so kind so far.

The Blues started the new season with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United away at Old Trafford. Last week, they took the lead against Leicester City early on but ended up drawing the game. Here, Lampard was desperate for his first win of the season, but it was never going to be easy.

Chelsea's defense was already missing Antonio Rudiger, who is still not fully fit, but to make matters worse, Lampard was also without N'Golo Kante and Pedro. The Chelsea manager, wary of the threat posed by the home side, made three changes to the team that drew at home to Leicester City.

Lampard continued with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Emerson making up the back four. In midfield, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley were brought back to the XI, alongside Jorginho. The front three consisted of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea started the game brilliantly, scoring in the third minute through Abraham. However, Norwich equalized seconds later. Mason Mount then gave his team the lead in the 17th minute, before the hosts restored parity again in the 30th minute. The first half ended 2-2.

In the second half, Chelsea picked up pace and were rewarded with a goal from Abraham in the 68th minute. It was enough to win the game and secure three valuable points.

Frank Lampard won his first Premier League game as Chelsea boss, and he has these five men to thank, who were brilliant on the afternoon.

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta (L) had an eventful afternoon

The Chelsea skipper had a decent game, and even though he was caught out at the back on a couple of occasions, Cesar Azpilicueta was quite effective whenever Chelsea ventured forward.

Advertisement

The Spaniard was tireless down the wings, and on an afternoon where Christian Pulisic failed to have much of an impact, he ensured that his side exploited the width down the right.

Azpilicueta was always available for the ball on the right-wing, marauding forward without invitation and giving the game its first decisive moment quite early.

When Pulisic received the ball from Mount, the Spaniard immediately advanced forward. He took the ball and then whipped in a beautiful cross into the box, which was eventually tucked home by Abraham.

1 / 5 NEXT