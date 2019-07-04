Chelsea: 3 reasons why Frank Lampard is a great appointment for the Blues

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.34K // 04 Jul 2019, 15:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Frank Lampard

It's official! Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea manager. The Chelsea legend was announced as the new head coach a few hours ago, and all the fans are going crazy.

After Maurizio Sarri left Stamford Bridge a couple of weeks after Chelsea lifted the Europa League in Baku, the Blues have been in a torrid position amidst a head coach vacancy and the transfer ban which is upheld by the authorities. But, today's news of Frank Lampard returning to reigns might have just refreshed the mood at West London.

Lampard,who has been a Chelsea legend as a player has 211 goals and 150 assists in 640 appearances for the club, and is often reckoned to be one of the best players for the Londoners alongside John Terry.

After leaving Chelsea, the Englishman had brief stints at Manchester City and MLS side New York City FC before he hung up his boots. Post that, he worked on his coaching licenses.

His biggest opportunity as a coach came when he was appointed the manager of Derby County last season, where he successfully led the team to the Championship Play-Off Final, where his team lost to Aston Villa, where John Terry is an assistant coach.

Without much ado, let's head straight to the three reasons why we feel Frank Lampard might just be the appointment Chelsea needed right now.

#3 Lampard is the best man to nurture Academy talent amidst transfer ban

Chelsea v Manchester City - FA Youth Cup Final: Second Leg

It is a known fact backed by statistics that Chelsea's academy stars have been running riot in the Championship for a couple of seasons now, some notable mentions being Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James.

As the situation stands, the transfer ban for Chelsea will at least last till next year's summer transfer window when the club can appeal against the same, so right now the Blues will need to put together their best squad from the current first team, reserves and the loanees.

Advertisement

Frank Lampard has closely worked with many of the Chelsea academy youngsters for some time now, and it might just be the perfect season where the fans would get to witness some lucrative youngsters finally being handed their debut in the blue jersey.

There seems no man perfect than Lampard right now to launch the loan stars who have been flourishing in the other leagues, and are ready for the first team.

His assistant at Derby and former Chelsea youth coach, Jody Morris, tasted a large plethora of success with the U-21s and below. With him set to return alongside Lampard in what would form his coaching team, we can expect to witness the best out of Chelsea's world-class youth system.

1 / 3 NEXT