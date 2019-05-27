Chelsea: 3 things the Blues need to do to stay successful despite the transfer ban

Chelsea would be making a huge mistake in sacking Sarri!

The Premier league is now more competitive than ever. Manchester City and Liverpool pushing each other to near perfection, while Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United battle it out for the other two Champions League spots. Leicester City, Wolves and Watford were there competing for the Europa League spots. We surely did witness one of the greatest seasons of Premier League football and it is just going to get more feisty moving forward.

Wolves beat all four teams competing for European glory this season, with everyone thinking is it possible for any team to break into the top six. Chelsea almost certain to face the two-window transfer ban look like the most likely to fall out of the top 6 if they don't play it smart. Manchester United, Arsenal and now Tottenham have been linked with a boatload of players and are certain to strengthen their squad in the transfer window. Chelsea though doesn't have this luxury.

That being said, here are the three things Chelsea needs to do to weather the storm of the transfer ban.

#1 Keep Sarri

Sarri has definitely done a commendable job in his first season as Chelsea boss. Having secured a third-place finish and taken his side to a League cup and Europa League final, his job should be more than secure. Unfortunately for him, the performances of club legend Frank Lampard seems to have turned everyone's head and have called for him to take on the job as Chelsea manager come August.

As good as Lampard has done as Derby boss, he isn't ready for the Chelsea job. Derby just about scraped through to a spot in the playoffs, to begin with as they finished just a point clear of Middlesbrough. Again, they made it to the playoff final beating Bielsa's Leeds side after losing the first leg. Now they face Aston Villa in the final of the playoffs. The Chelsea job will always be there for Lampard, but it's just too soon for him.

Moreover what Sarri is doing is needed for the club. Moving away from their old school defensive, counter-attacking football to a more attractive possession-based football. Incorporating the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen into the first-team. He is, in a way preparing the team and the club for when Lampard is ready to take over, in time.

