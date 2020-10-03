Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace | 5 talking points as Blues go into international break with a win: EPL 2020-21

All eyes were on Frank Lampard and his side as Chelsea hosted Crystal Palace in the opener of gameweek four. Following a disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup after losing to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea managed to give their fans something to smile about.

A silent and sluggish first half was forgotten after the home side flipped the switch and scored four in the second half.

New signing Ben Chilwell opened the scoring for Chelsea 5 minutes into the second half. Kurt Zouma doubled Chelsea's lead before Jorginho put away 2 penalties to make it 4-0 for the Blues. It was a convincing second-half performance by Chelsea and they head to the international break with a big win.

With all that in mind, let us take a look at the five talking points from this game.

#5 Ben Chilwell impresses on Chelsea debu

Dream Debut for Chilwell

It was a Premier League debut in Chelsea colours for Ben Chilwell and the Englishman put in a man-of-the-match performance. The full-back was solid at the back and looked threatening every time he went forward.

His set-piece delivery was impressive and he was awarded for his performance with a goal and an assist. He smashed in the opener five minutes into the second half and put in a great cross for the second goal.

Chilwell was Frank Lampard's number one target at left-back and now we know why. A dream debut at the Bridge for the 23-year old.

#4 Penalties and Chelsea

Jorginho with 2 penalties against Crystal Palace

Penalties are a big talking point this season and the stats clearly suggest why. 22 penalties have been awarded this season already and Chelsea have won four of them.

They are not historically known for winning many penalties, but this Chelsea team surely looks more electric and threatening in the box. The German duo of Werner and Havertz have won all the four penalties till now this season. None of these penalties were hand-ball and Jorginho converted 3 out of 4 of them.

With Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech yet to join the first team, we can expect Chelsea to win many more penalties this season.