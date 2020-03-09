Chelsea 4-0 Everton: 3 reasons why the Blues won | Premier League 2019-20

Vansh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Pedro was as energetic as a 20-year-old against Everton

Chelsea thumped Everton 4-0 in a fairly one-sided affair at Stamford Bridge. The Blues produced a memorable performance as they proceed towards a top-four finish. Frank Lampard's men started in a 4-3-3 formation with Billy Gilmour featuring at the base of midfield again. Their frontline consisted of Olivier Giroud, Willian, and Pedro with Mason Mount starting in an attacking midfield role. All four of Chelsea's forwards ended up scoring as the Blues won comfortably. Mason Mount scored after a rough patch while Ross Barkley showed great vision with two assists.

Everton started in a 4-4-2 with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison leading the line. The Toffees were outplayed completely as they failed to settle down. Everton has now lost three games away from home and this is certainly an issue for Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has a lot of work to do as Everton is struggling at the moment.

Here, we take a look at 3 reasons why the Blues won.

#1 A bright and positive start from Chelsea

Mason Mount is finally scoring goals again

Chelsea started the game off brightly as they looked extremely energetic in their play. The frontline pressed effectively and put the Everton defenders under a lot of pressure. This led to misplaced passes from the Toffees and helped the Blues gain an edge. Everton were poor with their movement and ended up gifting the ball to Chelsea more often than not.

Everton’s defence was sloppy in the opening few minutes as they weren’t able to deal with Giroud’s heading ability. Chelsea was able to play the ball through the aerial route comfortably as Giroud was dominating in the air. This gave a different dimension to Chelsea’s game and gave them an extra option to build-up play.

Ross Barkley and Mason Mount were efficient in their roles. They were able to pull defenders out of their positions and created spaces for the wide players to run into. Moreover, Gilmour was moving into space and was always available for a pass.

Chelsea was able to score early on in the game and take control of the game. This has been rare for them this season as their forwards haven’t been able to finish chances off. The initial pressure allowed the Blues to assert dominance and manipulate an unsettled Everton side.

1 / 3 NEXT