Chelsea 4-0 Everton: 3 talking points from the Blues' massive victory | Premier League 2019-20

Billy Gilmour in action against Everton

Chelsea produced one of their best performances under Frank Lampard in their 4-0 drubbing of Everton at Stamford Bridge, as they moved one step closer to securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Everton's poor away form is proving to be their undoing as they yet again failed to keep a clean sheet away from home. They are yet to lose a game at the Goodison Park since Carlo Ancelotti arrived in the dugout, while they have lost three games now in their travels.

Frank Lampard's men ran riot in the final third, facilitated by poor defending from the Toffees and managed to make the net bulge on four occasions. Their four goals, two in either half, all came from four different goalscorers.

20 - There were 20 passes in the build up to Chelsea's first goal against Everton, scored by Mason Mount - the second longest passing sequence leading to a Chelsea goal in the Premier League this season. Silky. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/TFWEupxKaJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2020

Mason Mount drew first blood in the 14th minute following a swift buildup from the Blues. Just seven minutes later, Pedro, the creator of the first goal turned goalscorer after he coolly finished off a well-worked move when one-on-one with Jordan Pickford.

After the play resumed in the second half, two goals came in quick successions and it took the hosts just 6 minutes to get back on the scoresheet when Willian fired in a shot in the bottom-left corner of the goal after Everton defenders failed to close in on him. The final goal came off striker Olivier Giroud, who stuck his leg out to beat Pickford from four yards, following a corner.

So, with Chelsea moving closer to consolidating a place in the top four with this emphatic victory, here are the major talking points from the one-sided game.

#3 Chelsea edge ahead in the race for top-four

Frank Lampard sees a top-four finish for Chelsea as one of his top priorities.

Though the title race in the current Premier League campaign is more or less over, the race for UEFA Champions League qualification spots is only starting to heat up. Only 11 points separate third-placed Leicester City and 10th placed Burnley, so European football spots are all up for grabs in the final two months of the season.

Advertisement

Chelsea moved up to 48 points from 29 games with the win over Everton today, capitalising on Wolverhampton Wanderer's slip up this week, as they dropped points at home against Brighton and opening up a gap of five points between them.

The Blues have a tricky set of opponents awaiting them in the remaining nine fixtures, with Lampard's men set to face runaway leaders Liverpool in May, while they will also go up against Manchester City, a fixture whose date is yet to be decided.

Also, they will have to face fellow top-four hopefuls in Sheffield United and Wolves before the season ends, so they must maintain their form in the top-flight. If today's performance was any indication, it seems they will have no problem securing a fourth-place finish in the league.

1 / 3 NEXT