Chelsea 4-0 Everton: Rating the Blues in their authoritative victory over Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees | Premier League 2019-20

Frank Lampard's change in tactics paid off as Chelsea claimed their second consecutive PL victory

Chelsea rounded off a spectacular performance with a well-earned 4-0 victory over Everton - the first time they have won two Premier League games on the bounce since November 2019.

It was a commanding display from the Blues, who headed into the game with a part of their mind surely on recent league form that read two wins in eight. Carlo Ancelotti's return after nine long years to Stamford Bridge proved to be largely frustrating, although he received a warm reception from both fans as well as his former student, Frank Lampard.

In what began as a ferocious start to the game, Mason Mount's turn-and-shot ended the youngster's 19-game goal drought, before Pedro set off to double Chelsea's lead, much to Ancelotti's anguish down the touch line.

It was all Chelsea throughout, with the midfield clearly making Tom Davies and Andre Gomes push back without enough space to collect the ball. The Blues shut down gaps, played in triangular structures and completely shut Everton out of the game.

They started the second half exactly the same way, before in the space of two minutes, Willian scored and created another - for Olivier Giroud - to complete an absolute demolition.

As for Everton, they were vastly outnumbered in midfield. One could blame the 4-4-2 diamond that had two upfront, but Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin seldom worked hard to push the likes of Barkley and Gilmour off their hooks.

On that note, we rate the Chelsea players in their massive 4-0 win against Everton.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Had too little to do as Everton hardly managed to penetrate a vibrant Chelsea midfield, but did well to gobble up crosses when required. Most notably, when Djibril Sidibe slid in a fine cross to Richarlison in the 78th minute.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

Chelsea's Mr. Reliable was just as one would believe him to be. This time, he was shifted to right back in a four-man defensive line, but the skipper performed to his finest potential by protecting crosses and positionally excelling. All in all, his communication resulted in a successive clean sheet.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Rudiger came off the back of serious scrutiny from the Chelsea fans to produce a stellar display at the back. He was largely untested, but the German was on his toes throughout, using his pace to get back into comfortable positions more often than not.

Kurt Zouma - 8/10

Zouma was probably the standout performer across the Blues defence. He did act a little too cheeky when put under pressure by Calvert-Lewin, but was magnificent in keeping Everton's in-form forward at bay for the rest of the game. He was all over both the strikers, running across his lines extremely well whenever his side's defence was stretched to a certain margin.

Marcos Alonso - 6.5/10

Probably the shakiest of the back four, as you'd expect Alonso in a back four. He did not receive the best of width due to an extra midfielder, but he grew into the game and completed a rather tidy display after a couple of giveaways early on.

Ross Barkley - 8/10

Ross Barkley found space, and we know what happens when he is given that sort of time to pick passes.

The Englishman continued his fine form in the absence of some of the big midfield players, linking up extremely well with Willian down the right while also working his socks off in covering spaces.

Barkley's moment of the game, perhaps the moment of the game, was when he played the perfectly waited pass with all the awareness in the world for Pedro. He would go on to assist Willian with the outside of his boot later too.

Billy Gilmour - 7.5/10

To be fair, it never seemed like an 18-year-old Billy Gilmour was making his first league start for Chelsea.

It was a lot about Everton's lack of pressing and energy, but credit goes to the kid for controlling the tempo of the game with his ever-so-reliable presence and composure. And when Reece James came onto the the base of midfield, Gilmour did extremely well to run between channels as well.

Mason Mount - 7/10

It's been clear that under-fire Mason Mount has been finding his way back into the reckoning with sharp performances since the last month or so, but a much-needed goal was what was needed.

And it did arrive, in some fashion. The midfielder turned beautifully to make his already superb touch look better, before driving a venomous shot past Pickford's near post. Mount's hallmark runs troubled the Everton center-halves to a huge extent, especially with Giroud giving Michael Keane a tough time.

Willian - 8.5/10

Willian looked terrifyingly scary with his bursts of pace down the right, exhibiting clutch control of the ball. He was there to screen the wider areas both with and without the ball, but his decisiveness was what stood out.

The Brazilian bought time for the rest of the Chelsea players and broke away when required. His shot was simply world class; so was the cross to Giroud.

Olivier Giroud - 8/10

He got on the end of a brilliant Willian cross from the left-hand side, but Giroud's performance was about that extra push, the arduousness in the way he went about his game.

The World Cup winner pushed Michael Keane to the extremes of his jump, fighting with grit in the air and with his quick, one-touch passes. He attacked the ball brilliantly in the box as well, eventually being rewarded with a goal for which he had to slide in.

Pedro - 9/10

Arguably the pick of the bunch, Pedro reminded the Stamford Bridge faithful of his days in the club's 2016/17 title-winning campaign. He, first of all, was everywhere down the left flank, intercepting and tidying up Alonso's zones with stunning reading of the game.

The Spaniard's work rate and speed proved too good for the visitors at the start when they were yet to get into their stride. He slid in a fine pass for Mount, but made himself a candidate for the player of the match with his well-timed run and finish.

Substitutes

Reece James - 6.5/10

Chelsea's breakthrough player this season - Reece James - was back in the position that put his name on the map last season, for Wigan Athletic. The youngster was hardly troubled by a second-rate Everton outfit, as he sprayed passes and dictated the game ever since he came on.

Tino Anjorin - 5/10

The highly-rated Anjorin manned the left side of the pitch, showing fine, unruffled touch in advanced areas. He would have got his dream goal for the club, had it not been for a poor first touch around the penalty area.

Armando Broja - NA

Played far too little to be judged. However, great sign for the 18-year-old forward to have made his debut.