Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe: Chelsea Player ratings as Timo Werner and Kai Havertz send the Blues to the fourth round | FA Cup 2020-21

Chelsea edged past League Two side Morecambe 4-0 at Stamford Bridge to progress into the fourth round of the 2020-21 FA Cup.

Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz were on target for the Blues as the Shrimps were expectedly overwhelmed.

The League Two side did provide some resistance after Mount's opener, but it wasn't long before the gulf in quality between the two sides showed, and Frank Lampard's side eased through without much hassle.

In more good news for the Chelsea faithful, summer recruits Werner and Havertz were on target after a long scoring drought.

On that note, let us have a look at the Chelsea player ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

Back in goal after a while, Kepa Arrizabalaga made a superb diving save early on to deny Adam Phillips but otherwise had a very comfortable outing. The embattled custodian produced a rare clean sheet on his 100th appearance for Chelsea too.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta appeared slightly laboured down the right for most of the match but redeemed himself late on with an excellent cross to set up his team's fourth goal.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

With another assured performance at the heart of Chelsea's defence, Kurt Zouma showed why he is an undisputed starter for the team. He made one poor clearance in the game, but that was a mere footnote in an otherwise impressive performance.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Antonio Rudiger squandered a good chance in the first half, but defensively, he was stout and also contributed in the midfield at times too. For the record, the German completed the most passes (104) in the game.

Emerson - 6/10

Emerson was more interested in playing as a midfielder almost to the point that he abandoned his defensive duties. In fact, all three of his efforts came from a central position. The left-back also laid one key pass during the game.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Kai Havertz laid some good crosses for his attacking cohorts before finding the net with a lunging header, his first strike for Chelsea in 85 days. It was a big reprieve for the beleaguered German.

Billy Gilmour - 7/10

Operating in a deep-lying role, Billy Gilmour gave a good account of himself. He completed 92% of his passes against Morecombe, making one key pass and two interceptions too.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Another player who ended his goalscoring drought for Chelsea, Mason Mount produced a superb long-range finish to trigger the onslaught. That was quite some way to celebrate his 22nd birthday.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

Against humble Morecambe, Hakim Ziyech displayed attributes which convinced Chelsea to rope him in from Ajax. The Moroccan was a wellspring of delicious crosses inside the box, two of which helped create Chelsea's second and third goals.

Timo Werner - 7/10

Timo Werner ended his goal drought at long last. The goal didn't come easy, though, as Werner had to slog hard for it, but he wouldn't mind.

That was also one of the easiest goals he will score this year, heading the ball home just inches from the line. Overall, it was an unsatisfactory performance once again, though.

Timo Werner scores his first goal for Chelsea since November 7 ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/zJcNEzmrqD — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 10, 2021

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7.5/10

Callum Hudson-Odoi doesn't get to start many games, but he oozed great confidence and was full of energy against Morecambe.

Ratings of Chelsea Substitutes

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

Christian Pulisic had a very comfortable outing, as he laid off a couple of passes in Morecambe's box. However, the American did miss a rebound chance towards the end.

Olivier Giroud - 6.5/10

Olivier Giroud was constantly knocking on Morecambe's door with some half chances.

Tammy Abraham - 5/10

Besides creating a chance for Giroud, there was nothing else from Tammy Abraham on the night.

Fikayo Tomori - N/A

Fikayo Tomori replaced Kurt Zouma in the 80th minute but was almost anonymous in the closing moments of the game.

Tino Anjorin - N/A

Tino Anjorin came alongside Tomori as a part of a double-change, but like the latter, he too was anonymous.