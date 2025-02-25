Chelsea 4-0 Southampton: Chelsea player ratings as an emphatic win moves Blues up to fourth | Premier League 2024-25

Chelsea returned to winning ways by securing a thumping 4-0 win over Southampton in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, February 25. Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Levi Colwill scored first-half goals before Marc Cucurella added a fourth in the second half.

Ad

The home side took some time to get going, but soon settled into a comfortable rhythm. Nkunku provided the breakthrough in the 24th minute, heading home at the back post after a corner was flicked on.

The Frenchman then turned provider, teeing up Neto to power home the second in the 36th minute. The Portuguese attacker in turn provided the assist for Chelsea’s third just before the break as his free-kick was met with a thumping header from Colwill.

Ad

Trending

Enzo Maresca’s side had the upper hand in the second half as well, looking good value for their three-goal lead. With Southampton looking increasingly listless, the Blues had ample opportunities to extend their advantage. A fourth goal was imminent and it arrived in the 78th minute through Cucurella, who confidently dispatched a finish at the end of a swift Chelsea counter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The win sees Chelsea jump to fourth in the Premier League table, albeit having played a game more than the two sides directly below them.

On that note, here are the Chelsea player ratings from their emphatic win.

Filip Jorgensen: 5/10

Jorgensen had a fairly comfortable first half and was a mere spectator in the second as Southampton struggled to create anything of note in the attacking third.

Malo Gusto: 6/10

Gusto was a willing runner down the right flank and provided a constant outlet for his side. The Frenchman also dealt well with the pace of Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Ad

Tosin Adarabioyo: 7/10

Not only did Tosin provide the assist for Nkunku’s opener, but the towering central defender also made eight clearances and helped keep the sizeable Paul Onuachu in check.

Levi Colwill: 8/10

Colwill got on the scoresheet with a powerful header and also completed the most passes (76) in the game. The Englishman was tidy at the back as well, making nine recoveries in a confident display.

Ad

Marc Cucurella: 8/10

Cucurella capped off a confident defensive showing with a well-taken goal.

Cucurella made the most tackles (5) and won the most duels (8) in the match and his well-taken goal only added to his excellent showing.

Ad

Moises Caicedo: 6/10

Caicedo enjoyed a quiet outing in the middle of the pitch as his side’s attackers ran the show. The Ecuadorian retained possession effectively and kept the ball moving swiftly. Before being replaced late in the second half, he picked up a booking for a reckless challenge on Mateus Fernandes.

Enzo Fernadez: 7/10

Fernandez was the more advanced of Chelsea’s central midfield pairing and created six chances, the most of anyone in the game. The Chelsea skipper was replaced in the 90th minute.

Ad

Jadon Sancho: 6/10

Sancho looked sharp on the right wing, causing trouble virtually every time he got on the ball. The Manchester United loanee was taken off in the 68th minute with the victory all but sewn up.

Cole Palmer: 5/10

Despite Chelsea’s goal-heavy display, Palmer was unable to get in on the act. The Englishman came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but could not convert the chances that came his way.

Ad

Christopher Nkunku: 7/10

Nkunku provided a goal and an assist in a confident display.

Like his fellow attackers, Nkunku looked threatening whenever he got on the ball from his position on Chelsea’s left wing. The Frenchman opened the scoring and then set up Neto for the second. He was replaced late in the second half.

Ad

Pedro Neto: 7/10

Deployed in the middle of Chelsea’s fluid front three, Neto looked most dangerous when he drifted out to the left. The Portuguese attacker bagged a goal and an assist, both from the left flank, before being replaced in the 68th minute.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Substitutes:

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 5/10

Dewsbury-Hall came on in the 68th minute and helped his side see out a comfortable win.

Tyrique George: 7/10

George (R) came off the bench for an impressive cameo.

George sparkled in a second-half cameo, claiming an assist and impressing with his direct running on the right.

Ad

Josh Acheampong: N.A.

On for the final few minutes, Acheampong did not get the opportunity to make an impact on proceedings.

Mathis Amougou: N.A.

Amougou made his Chelsea debut in the final few minutes of the game but did not get the opportunity to make an impact on proceedings.

Shumaira Mheuka: N.A.

Mheuka was also handed a Chelsea debut by Maresca and came on in the 90th minute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback