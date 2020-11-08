Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United | 5 talking points as Blues go into international break with win: Premier League 2020-21

It started off a bit shakily for them but Chelsea continued their good run of form as the Blues smashed 4 past Sheffield United at the Stamford Bridge in their Premier League encounter.

Chelsea fell behind inside 10 minutes with Sheffield United taking the lead through a smart flick by David McGoldrick. Chris Wilder's men started the game well but Chelsea grew as the game progressed and were in complete control by the end of it. Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, and Timo Werner all scored as the London side made a great comeback to win 4-1.

Chelsea were favorites to win this game and they delivered. This victory sees Frank Lampard and his men move up to third, one point behind leaders Southampton. Sheffield United remain bottom of the table with just one point from eight games.

With all that covered, let us take a look at the five talking points from this game.

#5 Tammy Abraham still has a crucial role to play

Tammy Abraham scored the equalizer against Sheffield

Tammy Abraham was Chelsea's top scorer in the league last season and played a huge role in helping Chelsea finish in the top four. This season though has been a very different one for the England striker.

With the many talented players Chelsea bought this summer, Abraham has had to wait for his chance. The 23-year-old was given a start today and he got the all-important equalizer for his team. He had also scored the third goal in the 3-3 draw against West Brom in September.

His role might be limited this season but do not write off Tammy Abraham. He is a fox in the box and might play a huge role this season.

#4 Chelsea's kryptonite David McGoldrick

Chelsea's kryptonite - David McGoldrick

It's not always when David McGoldrick scores in the Premier League but it seems to come every time he plays against Chelsea. 75% of David McGoldrick's Premier League goals have come against Chelsea.

McGoldrick scored a brace last season when Chelsea visited Bramall Lane. His only other Premier League goal has come against another London club. It was in October when he scored against Arsenal, but that too was in a lost cause.