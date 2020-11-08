Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Chelsea player ratings as Blues thump Chris Wilder's hapless side to go third | Premier League 2020-21

Goals from Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner capped off yet another authoritative display by Chelsea, as they thrashed a sorry Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge to go third in the 2020-21 Premier League table.

The Blues are now unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions, smashing 14 goals in their last four while conceding only one.

Sheffield United came all guns blazing in the opening exchanges of the game at Stamford Bridge, much to Chelsea's surprise. David McGoldrick came back to haunt the Blues once again as a clever flick from inside the box left Eduoard Mendy with no chance during a well-worked Sheffield United corner.

However, Chelsea responded in fine fashion, scoring a couple of goals to take the lead. Abraham placed a fine effort from a Mateo Kovacic cut-back in the 23rd minute before Ben Chilwell had it served on a plate by Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea continued to lay siege and control proceedings, churning out more possession through their mobile three-man midfield. The Blades failed to stem Chelsea's attacks and were not brave enough at times.

On an evening when a lot of defending was asked of them, the Sheffield United players wore out and eventually conceded two more in the space of three minutes late on.

On that note, let us have a look at the ratings of Chelsea players in their comprehensive Premier League triumph against Sheffield United.

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Sheffield United finally broke Mendy's bubble, but the Chelsea goalkeeper was untested for the most part of the game. He did well in dead-ball situations between the sticks.

Reece James - 9/10

Reece James was a sturdy presence for Chelsea at both ends of the pitch. Not only did he maraud forward with authority, but he also held his shape and shrugged players off the ball.

James' physicality and aerial abilities are a real handful for his team. It would be safe to say that the flank down Chelsea's right was completely dominated by James and Ziyech.

Thiago Silva - 9/10

Thiago Silva's presence, leadership and organisation guided Chelsea to yet another impeccable defensive display.

Silva sensed every outball played by Sheffield and tidied up for his side. He also bagged his maiden Blues goal, making a clever run beyond his marker to bury a simple header.

Kurt Zouma - 8.5/10

Kurt Zouma proved why he is the chosen one alongside Silva. The centre-half won almost everything in the air and looked assured throughout. His partnership with Silva is blooming.

Ben Chilwell - 8.5/10

Ben Chilwell's runs at the far post finally paid dividends, perhaps in the most fortuitous manner. The left-back didn't have a lot of defending to do but was alert and assertive whenever he was called into action.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech were at fault for their poor communication in the lead-up to Sheffield United's goal. However, the Frenchman covered a lot of ground and allowed his forward players to run freely and occupy various areas in the final third. Kante was safe as a house with the ball as well.

Mason Mount - 7.5/10

Mason Mount's work rate and pressing were a highlight for Chelsea.

Mason Mount's energy, pressing off the ball and drive were contagious as Chelsea ran riot in midfield. The youngster sprayed passes all over the pitch, looked up whenever he received the ball and weaved past challenges with aplomb.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Mateo Kovacic played a role different from his usual one, running in behind the Sheffield full-backs and popping up in advanced areas. His decision-making in the final third has substantial scope for improvement, though.

For instance, when he was played through on goal, he should have lifted his head up earlier and picked out an onrushing Werner. On an overall note, however, Kovacic's enthusiasm was excellent for Chelsea.

Hakim Ziyech - 9.5/10

Hakim Ziyech's vision, range of passing and execution were an absolute treat to watch. The winger decided to step aside and drop deep in order to create space for himself.

What followed after was an exhibition of the highest order of innovation. While he played Kovacic in the lead-up to the first goal, Ziyech put it on a plate for Silva and Chilwell for the goals. The wizard has truly arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham - 8.5/10

Tammy Abraham led the charge for Chelsea with the equaliser, smartly checking his run and chopping a fine ball from Kovacic into the net. The young forward led the line well for his side, holding the ball up well and opening up the angles for himself.

Timo Werner - 7.5/10

A quiet evening turned into a happy one for Timo Werner when the ball ricocheted off a Blades player for him. The intelligence to sense the opportunity before anyone else underlined what Timo Werner is all about. The goals are starting to flow in for Werner, which should only add to his confidence.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes:

Jorginho - 6/10

Jorginho stuck to his task and kept it busy from the middle of the park.

Olivier Giroud - N/A

Olivier Giroud barely had a sniff of the ball after he came on to the field.